Healthy eats: 3 new places to savor salads in New York City

Manchi
224 W. 35th St., Midtown
Photo: Manchi/Yelp
Manchi is a fast-casual Indian spot, offering healthy salad bowls and more in Midtown. Featuring dishes packed with herbs and spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic and curry leaves, the restaurant bakes its food with olive oil rather than frying.
The eatery offers a build-your-own concept, as well as signature combinations such as the Super Salad with kale, cracked chicken, cauliflower potato, string beans and rainbow slaw. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out of 12 reviews, Manchi has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Hans T., who reviewed the eatery on Oct. 3, wrote, "A different style of Indian food. Fresh, tasty and extremely healthy! I will definitely be visiting again next time I'm in the area!"
"The interior is super cute with the yellow tones and plants when you walk in," added Yelper Cendy L. "I had the classic bowl with crazy sauce. I don't like eating veggies, but this was so good."
Manchi is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Nature's Grill Cafe
4115 Hylan Blvd., Eltingville
Photo: Nature's Grill Cafe/Yelp
Nature's Grill Cafe is a health-focused eatery -- with additional outposts in Bay Ridge and Cobble Hill -- that comes courtesy of brothers and first-generation Greek-Americans Anastasios and Dimitrios Verteouris, the businessexplains on its website.
With a philosophy to "eat healthy, live healthy, be healthy," expect to find a full range of menu items, including fresh salads with toppings like sirloin steak, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers and Caribbean mango dressing. (You can view the full salad menu here.)
Yelpers are still warming up to Nature's Grill Cafe, which currently holds 3.5-stars out of 10 reviews on the site.
Julia M., who reviewed the restaurant on Sept. 19, wrote, "I ordered the bison burger and it was so flavorful! My only complaint is that the prices are steep! ... I will be ordering from them again because the food is that yummy, but hopefully they adjust their prices or add some sides."
"Nice addition to Staten Island," shared Yelper G B. "Everything is fresh and the wraps are to die for. I will definitely be back, I enjoyed it very much."
Nature's Grill Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Over Greens
1505 Sheepshead Bay Road, Sheepshead Bay
PHOTO: Over Greens/YELP
Over Greens is a counter-service restaurant serving up salads, rice bowls and more in Brooklyn's Sheepshead Bay.
On the menu, expect to find a variety of fresh salad offerings like kale Caesar, veggie Italian and the Green Valley with sweet potato, arugula, romaine lettuce, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese and more. (See the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 18 reviews, Over Greens is off to a strong start.
Yelper Matt B., who visited the cafe on July 1, wrote, "Boy this is a new and cool place. Wow! Kids love the smoothies, we love the salads."
And Yelper Sand Ra N. wrote, "Yummy, healthy and right by the Sheepshead Bay stop! I ordered their bowls and salads, and have also had free samples of their grilled chicken -- all fresh, healthy and tasty."
Over Greens is open from 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekends.