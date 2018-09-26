Healthy fast-casual Thai spot Kati Shop opens its doors in Midtown

A new fast-casual Thai spot, specializing in grab-and-go curry bowls over rice plus a choice of sides, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Midtown, called Kati Shop, is located at 162 E. 55th St. It provides dine-in, takeout and delivery options.
In its customizable bowls, the all peanut-free and gluten-free restaurant offers a choice of jasmine rice, berry rice or salad, then proteins like lemongrass chicken, cilantro steak, or sesame tofu.
Customers can choose from curries like the Kati Signature (lemongrass, galangal, turmeric, chiles) and the massaman (cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, tamarind), plus a choice of two sides from six options, like larb mushroom, cucumber salad, or Sriracha cauliflower. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has debuted to raves from customers.
"I'm a fan!" wrote Abdus A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 21. "Salmon was cooked well and the salad was filling. The curry went well with the dish. I really enjoyed the cauliflower."
"We tried the Massaman, Penang and the Kati special curry and all three were incredible in flavor," Amrita A. agreed. "We got all of the sides among us and loved every one of them."
Head on over to check it out: Kati Shop is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-9 p.m. on weekends.
