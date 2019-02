Heartland Village gets a new cinema: AMC Dine-in Staten Island 11

A new movie theater has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called AMC Dine-In Staten Island 11 , the newcomer is located at 2655 Richmond Ave. in Heartland Village.The new theater is the first AMC Dine-In theater on Staten Island. It offers handcrafted eats and drinks -- including wings, burgers, beers and cocktails -- recliners and reserved seating.With a three-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the new cinema has made a promising start.Christina P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 9, wrote, "There is a lot of space and areas to hang around before your movie starts, including a lounging area and bar. This AMC is a dine-in delivery-to-seat, which means you need to wait in line at the concession stand and they will deliver it to your seat. The food, though a bit pricey, was delicious."Yelper P D. added , "This was amazing! The staff is super friendly. Management did an awesome job. The food was awesome."AMC Dine-In Staten Island 11 is now open at 2655 Richmond Ave., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.---