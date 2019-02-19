FOOD & DRINK

Heartland Village gets a new cinema: AMC Dine-in Staten Island 11

Photo: Christina P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new movie theater has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called AMC Dine-In Staten Island 11, the newcomer is located at 2655 Richmond Ave. in Heartland Village.

The new theater is the first AMC Dine-In theater on Staten Island. It offers handcrafted eats and drinks -- including wings, burgers, beers and cocktails -- recliners and reserved seating.

With a three-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the new cinema has made a promising start.

Christina P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 9, wrote, "There is a lot of space and areas to hang around before your movie starts, including a lounging area and bar. This AMC is a dine-in delivery-to-seat, which means you need to wait in line at the concession stand and they will deliver it to your seat. The food, though a bit pricey, was delicious."

Yelper P D. added, "This was amazing! The staff is super friendly. Management did an awesome job. The food was awesome."

AMC Dine-In Staten Island 11 is now open at 2655 Richmond Ave., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
3 new businesses to check out in the Upper East Side
Sup Thai Kitchen opens its doors in Fresh Meadows
3 new places to savor French fare in New York City
OliVine brings Mediterranean fare to Steinway
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Serious injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash in NJ
AccuWeather Live Update: Winter Storm Watch for some
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully, police say
American Airlines denies man was on flight
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
2 women accuse longtime Long Island bishop of sex abuse
Long Island couple together 81 years dies days apart
More than a dozen people rescued from ride at SeaWorld
Show More
Man struck by livery car in Manhattan hit-and-run
Woman shot in back while her car in the Bronx
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy signs bill expanding family leave
Woman removed from JetBlue flight after profanity-laced rant
More News