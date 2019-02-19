Heartland Village gets a new cinema: AMC Dine-in Staten Island 11

A new movie theater has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called AMC Dine-In Staten Island 11, the newcomer is located at 2655 Richmond Ave. in Heartland Village.
The new theater is the first AMC Dine-In theater on Staten Island. It offers handcrafted eats and drinks -- including wings, burgers, beers and cocktails -- recliners and reserved seating.
With a three-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the new cinema has made a promising start.
Christina P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 9, wrote, "There is a lot of space and areas to hang around before your movie starts, including a lounging area and bar. This AMC is a dine-in delivery-to-seat, which means you need to wait in line at the concession stand and they will deliver it to your seat. The food, though a bit pricey, was delicious."
Yelper P D. added, "This was amazing! The staff is super friendly. Management did an awesome job. The food was awesome."
AMC Dine-In Staten Island 11 is now open at 2655 Richmond Ave., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
