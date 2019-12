Heather O'Rourke's 'Gobble the Gobbler' fun party snack for holiday parties

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heather O'Rourke creates 'Gobble the Gobbler' fun party snack for your next holiday gathering!------------------------------------Wooden Skewers1 Pumpkin1 Half Pear2 Raisins1 Red Pepper1 Bag ShrimpGreen OlivesYellow Cherry TomatoesMozzarella BallsSoppressata (chunks)Cheddar Cheese Cubes1. Take wooden skewers and poke around the pumpkin to mimic a turkey's feathers2. Create turkey's face with half of a pear3. Use raisins as eyes4. Use half of a cherry tomato for turkey's beak5. Use red pepper for turkey's snood6. Use toothpicks to hold face into place7. Boil bag of shrimp8. Place all remaining ingredients on a skewer in random order9. Place skewers back into the pumpkin to design your Gobbler!------------------------------------Gobble Gobble!For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!