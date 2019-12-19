holiday recipes

Heather O'Rourke's 'Gobble the Gobbler' fun party snack for holiday parties

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heather O'Rourke creates 'Gobble the Gobbler' fun party snack for your next holiday gathering!

Ingredients
Wooden Skewers
1 Pumpkin
1 Half Pear
2 Raisins
1 Red Pepper
1 Bag Shrimp
Green Olives
Yellow Cherry Tomatoes
Mozzarella Balls
Soppressata (chunks)
Cheddar Cheese Cubes

Directions
1. Take wooden skewers and poke around the pumpkin to mimic a turkey's feathers
2. Create turkey's face with half of a pear
3. Use raisins as eyes
4. Use half of a cherry tomato for turkey's beak
5. Use red pepper for turkey's snood
6. Use toothpicks to hold face into place
7. Boil bag of shrimp
8. Place all remaining ingredients on a skewer in random order
9. Place skewers back into the pumpkin to design your Gobbler!

Gobble Gobble!

For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
