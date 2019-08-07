holiday recipes

Heather O'Rourke's shares her mother's fruity cheesecake for your next summer party

By Heather Harkins
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heather O'Rourke shares her easy, fruity cheesecake to bring to your next summer party!

Cake Ingredients
4 Eggs
1 Tablespoon Vanilla
5 8-oz blocks of Cream Cheese (leave out to soften)
1 cup and 2 Tablespoons Sugar

Topping Ingredients
1-pint Sour Cream
2 Tablespoons Sugar

Directions
1. Cream the eggs and sugar in large mixing bowl
2. Add cream cheese and vanilla... whip it up!
3. Spray a spring form pan with pam or other cooking spray
4. Preheat oven temperature to 350 degrees
5. Bake the cheesecake in your spring form pan for 45-50 minutes
6. After the cake has finished baking for 45-50 minutes, let the cake cool for about 20 minutes
7. Spread the topping on top of the baked cake
8. Turn the oven up to 400 degrees
9. Put the cake back in the oven for 12 minutes
10. Once the cake has finished cooking (again), place it in the fridge still in the pan

The next day, add any kind of fresh fruit you would like. I have used strawberries and blueberries. Last fall, I made sliced apples with cinnamon and sugar and added them on top. YUM!!!

For more of your favorite ABC7NY reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
