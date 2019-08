Heather O'Rourke's shares her mother's fruity cheesecake for your next summer party

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heather O'Rourke shares her easy, fruity cheesecake to bring to your next summer party!4 Eggs1 Tablespoon Vanilla5 8-oz blocks of Cream Cheese (leave out to soften)1 cup and 2 Tablespoons Sugar1-pint Sour Cream2 Tablespoons Sugar1. Cream the eggs and sugar in large mixing bowl2. Add cream cheese and vanilla... whip it up!3. Spray a spring form pan with pam or other cooking spray4. Preheat oven temperature to 350 degrees5. Bake the cheesecake in your spring form pan for 45-50 minutes6. After the cake has finished baking for 45-50 minutes, let the cake cool for about 20 minutes7. Spread the topping on top of the baked cake8. Turn the oven up to 400 degrees9. Put the cake back in the oven for 12 minutes10. Once the cake has finished cooking (again), place it in the fridge still in the panThe next day, add any kind of fresh fruit you would like. I have used strawberries and blueberries. Last fall, I made sliced apples with cinnamon and sugar and added them on top. YUM!!!For more of your favorite ABC7NY reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page