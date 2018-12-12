HOLIDAY RECIPES

Heather O'Rourke's pumpkin cheese balls for any holiday party

Heather O'Rourke's pumpkin cheese balls for any holiday party

Fall may be almost over, but Heather O'Rourke's pumpkin cheese balls work for any holiday party!

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Fall may be almost over, but Heather O'Rourke's pumpkin cheese balls work for any holiday party!

Ingredients
8 tablespoons smoked Cheddar cold pack cheese food (from 8-oz container), well chilled
2 teaspoons finely chopped peanuts
4 butter-flavored pretzel spindles or sticks, broken in half (or Gluten free pretzel sticks)
16 tiny pieces fresh parsley leaves

Directions
1. Line small serving plate with waxed paper
2. Roll each level tablespoon cold pack cheese food into a ball; place on waxed paper-lined serving plate
3. Refrigerate 10 to 15 minutes for easier handling
4. With end of toothpick, draw ridges around balls to resemble pumpkins

5. Dip bottoms of cheese balls in chopped peanuts
6. Just before serving, insert pretzel halves into cheese balls for pumpkin stems
7. Decorate with parsley for leaves
8. Store in refrigerator

For more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
