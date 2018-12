Heather O'Rourke's pumpkin cheese balls for any holiday party

Fall may be almost over, but Heather O'Rourke's pumpkin cheese balls work for any holiday party!8 tablespoons smoked Cheddar cold pack cheese food (from 8-oz container), well chilled2 teaspoons finely chopped peanuts4 butter-flavored pretzel spindles or sticks, broken in half (or Gluten free pretzel sticks)16 tiny pieces fresh parsley leaves1. Line small serving plate with waxed paper2. Roll each level tablespoon cold pack cheese food into a ball; place on waxed paper-lined serving plate3. Refrigerate 10 to 15 minutes for easier handling4. With end of toothpick, draw ridges around balls to resemble pumpkins5. Dip bottoms of cheese balls in chopped peanuts6. Just before serving, insert pretzel halves into cheese balls for pumpkin stems7. Decorate with parsley for leaves8. Store in refrigeratorFor more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!