Heather O'Rourke's kids Daltry and Ella get in the kitchen to cook their mom's sizzling steak stir fry for Mother's day. See the recipe below.1 pound flank steak sliced thin1 and 1/2 red peppers2 heads broccoli1/2 white onion - sliced thin1 Tbsp Sesame seedsCoconut oil1/4 cup coconut aminos2 cloves garlic1 Tbsp raw honey (you can use regular)1/4 tsp ground ginger1. Combine coconut aminos, honey, garlic and ginger in a small bowl and set aside.2. Heat coconut oil in a wok or pan, add the steak.3. Saute beef for about 2 to 3 minutes.4. Set beef aside.5. Add the broccoli, red peppers, and onion - cook for 5 to 7 minutes.6. Add the steak back into the wok with the veggies, and pour the sauce over the beef and veggies.7. Put the beef and veggies onto a serving plate.