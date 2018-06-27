NEW YORK (WABC) --Heather O'Rourke's kids Daltry and Ella get in the kitchen to cook their mom's sizzling steak stir fry for Mother's day. See the recipe below.
Ingredients:
1 pound flank steak sliced thin
1 and 1/2 red peppers
2 heads broccoli
1/2 white onion - sliced thin
1 Tbsp Sesame seeds
Coconut oil
For the Sauce:
1/4 cup coconut aminos
2 cloves garlic
1 Tbsp raw honey (you can use regular)
1/4 tsp ground ginger
Directions:
1. Combine coconut aminos, honey, garlic and ginger in a small bowl and set aside.
2. Heat coconut oil in a wok or pan, add the steak.
3. Saute beef for about 2 to 3 minutes.
4. Set beef aside.
5. Add the broccoli, red peppers, and onion - cook for 5 to 7 minutes.
6. Add the steak back into the wok with the veggies, and pour the sauce over the beef and veggies.
7. Put the beef and veggies onto a serving plate.
