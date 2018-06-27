HOLIDAY RECIPES

Heather O'Rourke's sizzling steak stir fry recipe for Mother's Day

Heather O'Rourke's shares her sizzling steak stir fry recipe. Heather's kids Daltry and Ella test it out to show how easy it is to cook for Mother's day. Holiday Recipes is sponsor (wabc)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Heather O'Rourke's kids Daltry and Ella get in the kitchen to cook their mom's sizzling steak stir fry for Mother's day. See the recipe below.

Ingredients:
1 pound flank steak sliced thin
1 and 1/2 red peppers
2 heads broccoli
1/2 white onion - sliced thin
1 Tbsp Sesame seeds
Coconut oil

For the Sauce:
1/4 cup coconut aminos
2 cloves garlic
1 Tbsp raw honey (you can use regular)
1/4 tsp ground ginger

Directions:
1. Combine coconut aminos, honey, garlic and ginger in a small bowl and set aside.
2. Heat coconut oil in a wok or pan, add the steak.
3. Saute beef for about 2 to 3 minutes.
4. Set beef aside.
5. Add the broccoli, red peppers, and onion - cook for 5 to 7 minutes.
6. Add the steak back into the wok with the veggies, and pour the sauce over the beef and veggies.
7. Put the beef and veggies onto a serving plate.

