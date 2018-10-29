Hell's Kitchen gets a new Latin American kitchen: Buena Vista Restaurant & Bar

A new wine bar and Latin American restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Buena Vista Restaurant & Bar, the fresh arrival is located at 536 Ninth Ave. in Hell's Kitchen.
At this Latin American eatery, visitors can taste the flavors of Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, as well as certain regions of Mexico and South America. Reservations are not required, but they are recommended.
Menu options include lobster ravioli with mushrooms in a tomato vodka sauce, grilled Argentine skirt steak with fried cassava and seared Chilean sea bass over organic pumpkin quenelles and green asparagus.
Pair your fare with a selection from the extensive wine menu.
The newcomer has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Victor H., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 15, wrote, "The ambiance was really calm and cozy, and the food was beautifully presented. I had the papas moradas (blue Peruvian potatoes) and the churrasco (grilled Argeninian skirt steak), which I would definitely recommend."
Yelper Heriangely C. wrote, "The food was amazing and the service upstanding. The bread and the oil was very delicious. I had the grilled octopus for my appetizer, and the Argentinian steak was cooked perfectly."
Swing on by to have a taste for yourself: Buena Vista Restaurant & Bar is open from 4-11 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 4 p.m.-midnight Thursday-Saturday.
