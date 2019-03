Hell's Kitchen gets a new spot for pastries: Angelina Bakery

A new bakery has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Angelina Bakery , the fresh arrival is located at 575 Eighth Ave. in Hell's Kitchen.The bakery offers breads, Italian pastries, croissants and bomboloni -- each made fresh every day. It also serves coffee and tea.Angelina Bakery has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.Simone D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 28, wrote, "I had a turmeric bread sandwich with caprese and it was amazing! I ended my lunch with the incredible bomboloni with Nutella! I will keep coming back!"Yelper Kathy L. added , "The different types of focaccia here are delicious and filling. The roissant has a sweet glaze over it. The Nutella bombolonis are to-die-for."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Angelina Bakery is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.---