Hell's Kitchen gets a new spot for pastries: Angelina Bakery

Photo: Geezy B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bakery has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Angelina Bakery, the fresh arrival is located at 575 Eighth Ave. in Hell's Kitchen.

The bakery offers breads, Italian pastries, croissants and bomboloni -- each made fresh every day. It also serves coffee and tea.

Angelina Bakery has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Simone D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 28, wrote, "I had a turmeric bread sandwich with caprese and it was amazing! I ended my lunch with the incredible bomboloni with Nutella! I will keep coming back!"

Yelper Kathy L. added, "The different types of focaccia here are delicious and filling. The roissant has a sweet glaze over it. The Nutella bombolonis are to-die-for."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Angelina Bakery is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
