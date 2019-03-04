Here are Astoria's 3 newest businesses to open

Orangetheory Fitness
31-57 31st St.
Orangetheory Fitness is a training spot with locations around the world.
The gym offers group cardio and strength training classes that involve running, indoor rowing and weight training. The hour-long high-intensity interval classes also incorporate heart monitors to track participants' efforts.
With a 3.5 -star Yelp rating out seven reviews, the new location in Astoria has been getting mixed reviews from visitors.
Yelper Alisa J., who reviewed Orangetheory Fitness Astoria on Feb. 26, wrote, "Love OTF! It's great coming to class, learning new dumbbell/body weight exercises and spicing up the treadmill life by incorporating intervals and incline training."
Alice K. noted, "I have been to several Orangetheory studios across the country and am impressed with this new studio that finally opened. I signed up for the Founding Member's pricing at eight classes per month for $109, which comes to around $13.6/class. For a 55-minute, high intensity class with nice equipment, this is a really great deal."
Orangetheory Fitness Astoria is now open. Stop by 31-57 31st St to check out the new studio.
Amylos Taverna
33-19 Broadway
Amylos Taverna is a new restaurant and lounge celebrating Greek culture.
The kitchen serves up Greek dishes like zucchini croquettes with a mint yogurt dipping sauce; charcoal-grilled lamb chops with oregano, olive oil and lemon; and a lobster moussaka with baked potato, eggplant, zucchini, beet and bechamel. There's also bottomless brunch and a variety of desserts. (View the full menus here.)
With a four-star rating out of 43 reviews on Yelp, Amylos Taverna has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Rach I., who reviewed Amylos Taverna on Jan. 28, wrote, "Luckily they do full dinner service at the bar. We tried several cocktails. The strawberry one was my favorite, and the passion fruit was a close second. For a starter we had the octopus croquettes, which were delicious and crispy. My entree was the lobster moussaka. It was very creamy and a bit cheesy. I really enjoyed it. Fiance got the dark ale lamb shank, which he loved. It was very tender and kind of just fell off the bone."
Yelper The Hunger James wrote, "We started with the veggie chips and the moussaka croquettes, which were both delicious, especially the veggie chips (the yogurt mint sauce made it). For our entree, we shared the Kontosouvli Mix Grill, which is a huge platter with french fries, pork, lamb and chicken. An amazing traditional Greek dish worth every penny."
Amylos Taverna is open from noon-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
AwesomeSauce
40-06 Astoria Blvd. S
AwesomeSauce is a halal restaurant serving chicken wings, burgers and more finger foods.
To pair with your wings, there are 15 different sauces, including garlic parmesan, Thai chili and mango habanero. There's also appetizers like mozzarella sticks, fried pickles and loaded cheese fries, plus beef, chicken and veggie burgers, mac and cheese and more.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp, AwesomeSauce has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Sajal B., who reviewed AwesomeSauce on Jan. 26, wrote, "Absolutely love this place! They have about 14 flavors of wings and about six different types of burgers. Ended up trying five different ones. All flavors were unique and different from each other. Can't wait to go back and try the rest of the flavors and burgers."
Marin R. noted, ", We decided to go for Korean barbecue, mango habanero and Siraracha wings, and also got an order of waffle fries. Their fries were on point; it was absolutely delicious, especially dipping it with ranch sauce. Their wings were the perfect portion and just right. We finished everything and were defiantly pleased and happy.
AwesomeSauce is open from noon-10 p.m. daily.
