Here are New York City's top 3 Portuguese spots

Photo: Ipanema Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite Portuguese spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Portuguese spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

---

1. Ipanema Restaurant



Photo: ipanema restaurant/Yelp

Topping the list is Ipanema Restaurant. Located at 43 W. 46th St. (between Avenue Of The Americas and Fifth Avenue) in Midtown, the Brazilian, Latin American and Portuguese spot is the most popular Portuguese restaurant in New York City, boasting four stars out of 1,142 reviews on Yelp.

2. Macao Trading Co



Photo: chloe g./Yelp

Next up is Tribeca's Macao trading Co, situated at 311 Church St. (between Walker and Lispenard streets). With four stars out of 698 reviews on Yelp, the Asian fusion, Portuguese and Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Aldea



Photo: benjamin l./Yelp

Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square's Aldea, located at 31 W. 17th St. (between Avenue Of The Americas and Fifth Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Portuguese, Spanish and Iberian spot four stars out of 585 reviews.
