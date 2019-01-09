Here are New York City's top 4 Indian spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
---
1. Bengal Tiger Indian Food
photo: liana l./yelp
Topping the list is Bengal Tiger Indian Food. Located at 58 W. 56th St., Floor 2 (between 5th Ave and Avenue Of The Americas) in Midtown, the Indian spot is the most popular Indian restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,390 reviews on Yelp.
2. The MasalaWala
photo: susie s./yelp
Next up is the Lower East Side's The MasalaWala, situated at 179 Essex St. (between Houston and Avenue A streets). With 4.5 stars out of 1,281 reviews on Yelp, the Indian and Pakistani spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Indian Accent
Photo: indian accent/Yelp
Midtown's Indian Accent, located at 123 W. 56th St. (between 7th Ave and Avenue Of The Americas), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian spot 4.5 stars out of 446 reviews.
4. Taco Mahal
Photo: bree c./Yelp
Taco Mahal, an Indian spot that offers tacos and more in the West Village, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 424 Yelp reviews. Head over to 73 Seventh Ave. South (between Commerce Street and South Seventh Avenue) to see for yourself.