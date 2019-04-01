Food & Drink

Here are New York City's top 4 yoga spots

Photo: Align Brooklyn/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the best yoga options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for yoga.


1. Align Brooklyn




Photo: align brooklyn/Yelp

Topping the list is Align Brooklyn. Located at 579 Fifth Ave., Floor 2 (between Prospect Avenue and 16th Street) in Park Slope-Gowanus, the Pilates, yoga and barre spot is the highest rated yoga spot in New York City, boasting five stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp.

2. Stanton Street Yoga




Photo: kate s./Yelp

Next up is the Lower East Side's Stanton Street Yoga, situated at 196A Stanton St. (between Ridge and Attorney streets). With five stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp, the yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Yoga Agora




Photo: evelin c./Yelp

Astoria's Yoga Agora, located at 33-02 Broadway, Floor 2, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga spot 4.5 stars out of 227 reviews.

4. The Yoga Room





Photo: zhana g./Yelp

Over in Astoria, check out The Yoga Room, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 183 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Pilates and yoga spot at 38-01 35th Ave.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york cityhoodline
TOP STORIES
Thousands crowd NYC streets for rabbi's funeral; 2 officers hurt
Exclusive: Jury foreman on Vetrano verdict - 'It was a slam dunk'
Man gets 15 years in beating death of 3-year-old NYC boy
CT bus driver assaulted by passenger, fired after incident
Mom killed in front of her kids while helping disabled man
Woman targeted for speaking Spanish in racist rant
Man punched in face by stranger after dispute on NYC bus
Show More
Missing 15-year-old may be traveling with 47-year-old man
NYPD: Crime down across NYC, except in parts of Brooklyn
Women suing over hidden cameras in operating delivery rooms
NJ mayor floats retaliatory commuter tax for congestion pricing
Ex-NJ cop who recorded hospital assault sentenced to 6 months
More TOP STORIES News