Here are New York City's top 4 yoga spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for yoga.
1. Align Brooklyn
Photo: align brooklyn/Yelp
Topping the list is Align Brooklyn. Located at 579 Fifth Ave., Floor 2 (between Prospect Avenue and 16th Street) in Park Slope-Gowanus, the Pilates, yoga and barre spot is the highest rated yoga spot in New York City, boasting five stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp.
2. Stanton Street Yoga
Photo: kate s./Yelp
Next up is the Lower East Side's Stanton Street Yoga, situated at 196A Stanton St. (between Ridge and Attorney streets). With five stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp, the yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Yoga Agora
Photo: evelin c./Yelp
Astoria's Yoga Agora, located at 33-02 Broadway, Floor 2, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga spot 4.5 stars out of 227 reviews.
4. The Yoga Room
Photo: zhana g./Yelp
Over in Astoria, check out The Yoga Room, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 183 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Pilates and yoga spot at 38-01 35th Ave.
---
