Here are New York City's top 5 escape game spots

In search of a new favorite escape game spot?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape game spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for escape games.Topping the list is Mission Escape Games . Located at 265 W. 37th St., Suite 802A, in Midtown, it's the highest rated escape game spot in New York City, boasting five stars out of 476 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Tribeca's Escape Games , situated at 79 Leonard St. (between Broadway and Church Street). With five stars out of 226 reviews on Yelp, the escape game spot has proven to be a local favorite.Flatiron's Escape The Room , located at 24 W. 25th St., Floor 8 (between Broadway and Avenue Of The Americas), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the escape game spot 4.5 stars out of 411 reviews. Mystery Room , an escape game spot in Chelsea, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 108 Yelp reviews. Head over to 365 Seventh Ave., Floor 2, to see for yourself.Over in Midtown, check out Exit Escape Room , which has earned five stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp. You can find the escape game and team building activity spot at 246 W. 38th St., Floor 7 (between Seventh and Eighth avenues).---