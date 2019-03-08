Here are New York City's top 5 escape game spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape game spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for escape games.
1. Mission Escape Games
Photo: mission escape games/Yelp
Topping the list is Mission Escape Games. Located at 265 W. 37th St., Suite 802A, in Midtown, it's the highest rated escape game spot in New York City, boasting five stars out of 476 reviews on Yelp.
2. Escape Games
Photo: escape games nyc/Yelp
Next up is Tribeca's Escape Games, situated at 79 Leonard St. (between Broadway and Church Street). With five stars out of 226 reviews on Yelp, the escape game spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Escape The Room
Photo: robert c./Yelp
Flatiron's Escape The Room, located at 24 W. 25th St., Floor 8 (between Broadway and Avenue Of The Americas), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the escape game spot 4.5 stars out of 411 reviews.
4. Mystery Room
Photo: candace m./Yelp
Mystery Room, an escape game spot in Chelsea, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 108 Yelp reviews. Head over to 365 Seventh Ave., Floor 2, to see for yourself.
5. Exit Escape Room
Photo: kyle b./Yelp
Over in Midtown, check out Exit Escape Room, which has earned five stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp. You can find the escape game and team building activity spot at 246 W. 38th St., Floor 7 (between Seventh and Eighth avenues).
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.