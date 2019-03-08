Food & Drink

Here are New York City's top 5 escape game spots

Photo: Escape Games NYC/Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite escape game spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape game spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for escape games.


1. Mission Escape Games




Photo: mission escape games/Yelp

Topping the list is Mission Escape Games. Located at 265 W. 37th St., Suite 802A, in Midtown, it's the highest rated escape game spot in New York City, boasting five stars out of 476 reviews on Yelp.

2. Escape Games




Photo: escape games nyc/Yelp

Next up is Tribeca's Escape Games, situated at 79 Leonard St. (between Broadway and Church Street). With five stars out of 226 reviews on Yelp, the escape game spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Escape The Room




Photo: robert c./Yelp

Flatiron's Escape The Room, located at 24 W. 25th St., Floor 8 (between Broadway and Avenue Of The Americas), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the escape game spot 4.5 stars out of 411 reviews.

4. Mystery Room




Photo: candace m./Yelp

Mystery Room, an escape game spot in Chelsea, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 108 Yelp reviews. Head over to 365 Seventh Ave., Floor 2, to see for yourself.

5. Exit Escape Room




Photo: kyle b./Yelp

Over in Midtown, check out Exit Escape Room, which has earned five stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp. You can find the escape game and team building activity spot at 246 W. 38th St., Floor 7 (between Seventh and Eighth avenues).
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york cityhoodline
TOP STORIES
Woman sprays unknown substance at subway riders in NYC
School bus crashes into cemetery fence in New Jersey
Rapper's appearance sparks crowd craziness at Queens mall
Mom: Son wasn't allowed to use school bathroom, sat in urine
Arrest made after NJ man carjacked, robbed and locked in trunk
Legendary NYC mob boss Carmine Persico dies at 85
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Show More
Long Island woman accused of biting, whipping 2 girls
Whoopi Goldberg says she nearly died from pneumonia
Passenger holding doors allegedly punches subway conductor
Ex-Nassau Exec Ed Mangano found guilty in corruption retrial
Man faked drowning to avoid sex assault charges, officials say
More TOP STORIES News