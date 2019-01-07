Here are New York City's top 5 Mediterranean spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Pylos
Photo: ruwan j./Yelp
Topping the list is Pylos. Located at 128 E. Seventh St. (between Avenue A and First Avenue) in the East Village, the Greek spot is the most popular Mediterranean restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,070 reviews on Yelp.
2. Taboonette
Photo: sean s./Yelp
Next up is Greenwich Village's Taboonette, situated at 30 E. 13th St. (between 5th Ave and University Place). With 4.5 stars out of 768 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. ilili
Photo: ann l./Yelp
Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square's ilili, located at 236 Fifth Ave. (between 27th and 28th streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar, Mediterranean and Lebanese spot four stars out of 2,191 reviews.
4. Taverna Kyclades
Photo: jessica l./Yelp
Over in Steinway, check out Taverna Kyclades, which has earned four stars out of 2,060 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Greek and Mediterranean spot, which offers seafood and more, at 3307 Ditmars Blvd.
5. Nish Nush
Photo: nish nush/Yelp
Finally, there's Nish Nush, a Tribeca favorite with 4.5 stars out of 649 reviews. Stop by 88 Reade St. (between Broadway and streets Church) to hit up the Middle Eastern, Moroccan and Greek spot next time you're in the mood.