FOOD & DRINK

Here are New York City's top 5 Mediterranean spots

Photo: Nish Nush/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a yummy Mediterranean meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

---

1. Pylos



Photo: ruwan j./Yelp

Topping the list is Pylos. Located at 128 E. Seventh St. (between Avenue A and First Avenue) in the East Village, the Greek spot is the most popular Mediterranean restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,070 reviews on Yelp.

2. Taboonette



Photo: sean s./Yelp

Next up is Greenwich Village's Taboonette, situated at 30 E. 13th St. (between 5th Ave and University Place). With 4.5 stars out of 768 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. ilili



Photo: ann l./Yelp

Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square's ilili, located at 236 Fifth Ave. (between 27th and 28th streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar, Mediterranean and Lebanese spot four stars out of 2,191 reviews.

4. Taverna Kyclades



Photo: jessica l./Yelp

Over in Steinway, check out Taverna Kyclades, which has earned four stars out of 2,060 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Greek and Mediterranean spot, which offers seafood and more, at 3307 Ditmars Blvd.

5. Nish Nush



Photo: nish nush/Yelp

Finally, there's Nish Nush, a Tribeca favorite with 4.5 stars out of 649 reviews. Stop by 88 Reade St. (between Broadway and streets Church) to hit up the Middle Eastern, Moroccan and Greek spot next time you're in the mood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New Italian spot Il Mulino Prime - Gramercy debuts in Flatiron
Kung Fu Tea brings bubble tea and more to New Springville
Long Island City gets a new whiskey bar: The Huntress Whiskey N' Wings
New Woodside Thai spot Thai Nara Halal Restaurant opens its doors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Upper West Side fire
Person stabbed on Bronx subway platform
Firefighter falls to his death responding to car crash in NYC
Fellow FDNY firefighters salute Steven Pollard's body
Woman accused of sending 159,000 texts to man after 1 date
Woman's body found at Coney Island boardwalk
Baby sitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Woman killed, left wrapped in plastic for a week in car
Show More
Man found fatally stabbed inside Levittown home
66-year-old man knocked unconscious inside Bronx bodega
11 homeless after 2-alarm fire tears through Queens home
Kevin Spacey's lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
More News