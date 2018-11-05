Here are New York City's top 5 places to savor Sichuan fare

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Sichuan spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to achieve your dreams.
1. Cafe China
Photo: judy s./Yelp
Topping the list is Cafe China. Located at 13 E. 37th St. (between Fifth and Madison avenues) in Murray Hill, it is the most popular Sichuan restaurant in New York City, boasting four stars out of 1,222 reviews on Yelp.
This eatery offers a large selection of dishes including tea-smoked duck and kung pao chicken with peanuts, peppercorn and chili peppers. The menu also features a handful of eclectic desserts like rice wine soup, lotus seed puree and pumpkin doughnuts.
Yelper Vivian C. wrote, "I've been here multiple times and have never been disappointed!"
2. Han Dynasty
Photo: liana l./Yelp
Next up is the East Village's Han Dynasty, situated at 90 Third Ave. (between 13th and 12th streets). With four stars out of 1,058 reviews on Yelp, the bar and Sichuan restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.
On the menu, start off with appetizers like beef and tripe in chile oil or dry pepper chicken wings. Main dishes include the dry pot style served in a sizzling mini wok and cooked in a spicy sauce with black mushrooms, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and Sichuan peppercorns.
"If you are looking for delicious and affordable food, Han Dynasty is the perfect spot to visit," said Yelper Claudia D.
3. Little Pepper
photo: Laura A./Yelp
College Point's Little Pepper, located at 18-24 College Point Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Sichuan eatery four stars out of 261 reviews.
Choose between a large selection of Chinese favorites from General Tso's chicken to scallion fried rice and dan dan noodles. If you're feeling adventurous, Little Pepper also features options like sauteed pig's kidney and ox stomach.
Yelper Emily C. wrote, "This restaurant serves some of the best Sichuan food I've ever had!"
4. Szechuan Mountain House
Photo: sarah x./Yelp
Szechuan Mountain House, which offers seafood and more in Flushing, is another go-to, with four stars out of 235 Yelp reviews. Head over to 39-16 Prince St., Suite G03, to see for yourself.
This eatery features many Sichuan dishes from ma po tofu to stir-fried chicken intestines with peppers. Or try the sliced pork with cucumber, which hangs over a wooden rack with a bowl of chile sauce under it.
"This is my favorite Sichuan place in New York. It tastes more authentic than all the places in New York. Everything tasted unique and reminded me of what I ate in China," said Rebecca Y. on Yelp.
5. Hunan Kitchen of Grand Sichuan
Photo: kitchen h./Yelp
Then there's Hunan Kitchen of Grand Sichuan, which has earned four stars out of 220 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Sichuan spot, which offers desserts and more, at 42-47 Main St. in Flushing.
This restaurant features a large menu of classic Sichuan dishes and favorites. Try the sauteed crispy duck or hot spicy frog with lotus root. For dessert, treat yourself to the sweet sesame rice dumplings or sticky rice balls in Chinese sweet liquor.
"This is a great place to go with a group because there are so many delicious options that you will want to order and taste them all," noted Yelper Jen H.