Here are New York City's top 5 Southeast Asian spots

Photo: Up Thai/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southeast Asian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southeast Asian spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

---

1. Thai Villa



Photo: thai villa/Yelp

Topping the list is Thai Villa. Located at 5 E. 19th St., G Floor (between Broadway and avenues 5th) in Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square, the Thai, Asian fusion and vegetarian spot is the most popular Southeast Asian restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,257 reviews on Yelp.

2. Up Thai



Photo: up thai/Yelp

Next up is the Upper East Side's Up Thai, situated at 1411 Second Ave. (between 73rd and 74th streets). With 4.5 stars out of 1,890 reviews on Yelp, the Thai and Asian fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. LoveMama



Photo: naz b./Yelp

LoveMama, a Thai, Malaysian and Vietnamese spot in the East Village, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 3,896 Yelp reviews. Head over to 174 Second Ave. (between 12th and 11th streets) to see for yourself.

4. Top Thai Greenwich



Photo: top thai greenwich/Yelp

Over in Greenwich Village, check out Top Thai Greenwich, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 946 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar and Thai and halal spot at 235 Sullivan St. (between 3rd St. and Bleecker Street).

5. Pure Thai Cookhouse



Photo: esmeralda c./Yelp

Finally, there's Pure Thai Cookhouse, a Hell's Kitchen favorite with four stars out of 2,308 reviews. Stop by 766 Ninth Ave. (between 51st and 52nd streets) to hit up the Thai spot, which offers noodles and chicken wings, next time the urge strikes.
