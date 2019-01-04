Here are New York City's top 5 Turkish spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Turkish spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
---
1. Taci's Beyti
Photo: taci's beyti/Yelp
Topping the list is Taci's Beyti. Located at 1953 Coney Island Ave. (between Avenue P and Quentin Road) in Sheepshead Bay, the Turkish, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot is the highest rated Turkish restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 599 reviews on Yelp.
2. Galata Mediterranean Cuisine
Photo: galata mediterranean cuisine/Yelp
Kips Bay's Galata Mediterranean Cuisine, located at 212 E. 34th St. (between Tunnel Exit Street and Third Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Turkish, Mediterranean and halal spot 4.5 stars out of 277 reviews.
3. Pierre Loti Midtown
Photo: kazim g./Yelp
Pierre Loti Midtown, a wine bar and Turkish spot that offers tapas and more in Midtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 276 Yelp reviews. Head over to 300 E. 52nd St. (between 1st Ave and Second Avenue) to see for yourself.
4. Seed
Photo: carol s./Yelp
Over in Park Slope-Gowanus, check out Seed, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mediterranean and Turkish spot, which offers seafood and more, at 242 Fifth Ave. (between President and Carroll streets).
5. Opera Cafe & Lounge
Photo: opera cafe & lounge/Yelp
Last but not least, there's Opera Cafe & Lounge, a Sheepshead Bay favorite with four stars out of 538 reviews. Stop by 2255 Emmons Ave. to hit up the Turkish, Mediterranean and breakfast and brunch spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.