FOOD & DRINK

Here are New York City's top 5 Vietnamese spots

Saiguette. | Photo: Kristin S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Vietnamese food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

---

1. JoJu



photo: tony y./yelp

Topping the list is JoJu. Located at 83-25 Broadway in Elmhurst, the Vietnamese and Asian fusion spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the most popular Vietnamese restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,467 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lovemama



Photo: naz b./Yelp

Next up is the East Village's LoveMama, situated at 174 Second Ave. (between 12th and 11th streets). With four stars out of 3,875 reviews on Yelp, the Thai, Malaysian and Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Ba Xuyen



Photo: sylvia c./Yelp

Ba Xuyen, a Vietnamese spot that offers sandwiches and more in Sunset Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 604 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4222 Eighth Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Xe May Sandwich Shop



Photo: eric j./Yelp

Over in the East Village, check out Xe May Sandwich Shop, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 573 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 96 St. Marks Place

5. Saiguette



Photo: kristin f./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Saiguette, an Upper West Side favorite with 4.5 stars out of 522 reviews. Stop by 935 Columbus Ave. (between 105th and 106th streets) to hit up the Vietnamese spot next time you're in the mood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New York City's 5 best spots to score budget-friendly Chinese fare
Chinese eats: 5 new spots to try in New York City
The 5 best Southern spots in New York City
3 food and drink events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Gas, water mains ruptured in Queens construction accident
NJ officers involved in crash, pursuit through residential street
Man tells 911 he killed his family, including 3 children
7 On Your Side reunites man with lost prized possession
Mom demands answers after 5-year-old son walks out of school
Yorkie boldly snatched from porch of Staten Island home
Victims ID'd in I-75 crash that killed 7, including 5 children going to Disney
L train announcement leaves some elated, others outraged
Show More
Rescuers use human chain to save 86 puppies from fire
PD: Phone scams targeting elderly LI residents on the rise
At least 20 cars stolen or burglarized in New Jersey town
NJ teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
Police: 5 robbed in 'letgo' marketplace app scam on LI
More News