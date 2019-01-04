Here are New York City's top 5 Vietnamese spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
---
1. JoJu
photo: tony y./yelp
Topping the list is JoJu. Located at 83-25 Broadway in Elmhurst, the Vietnamese and Asian fusion spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the most popular Vietnamese restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,467 reviews on Yelp.
2. Lovemama
Photo: naz b./Yelp
Next up is the East Village's LoveMama, situated at 174 Second Ave. (between 12th and 11th streets). With four stars out of 3,875 reviews on Yelp, the Thai, Malaysian and Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Ba Xuyen
Photo: sylvia c./Yelp
Ba Xuyen, a Vietnamese spot that offers sandwiches and more in Sunset Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 604 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4222 Eighth Ave. to see for yourself.
4. Xe May Sandwich Shop
Photo: eric j./Yelp
Over in the East Village, check out Xe May Sandwich Shop, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 573 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 96 St. Marks Place
5. Saiguette
Photo: kristin f./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Saiguette, an Upper West Side favorite with 4.5 stars out of 522 reviews. Stop by 935 Columbus Ave. (between 105th and 106th streets) to hit up the Vietnamese spot next time you're in the mood.