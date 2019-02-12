Here are Peekskill's top 3 Latin American spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Latin American spots around Peekskill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
1. La Cabana Restaurant
Photo: chaz b./Yelp
Topping the list is La Cabana Restaurant. Located at 400 Highland Ave., the deli and Latin American spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest rated Latin American restaurant in Peekskill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp.
2. La Cascada
Photo: estela s./Yelp
Next up is La Cascada, situated at 904 Main St. With four stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, the Latin American and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. El Conquistador
Photo: johnmichael c./Yelp
El Conquistador, located at 17 Bank St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Latin American and New American spot four stars out of 14 reviews.