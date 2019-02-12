FOOD & DRINK

Here are Peekskill's top 3 Latin American spots

La Cabana Restaurant. | Photo: Jamaal N./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite Latin American spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Latin American spots around Peekskill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. La Cabana Restaurant



Photo: chaz b./Yelp


Topping the list is La Cabana Restaurant. Located at 400 Highland Ave., the deli and Latin American spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest rated Latin American restaurant in Peekskill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp.

2. La Cascada



Photo: estela s./Yelp

Next up is La Cascada, situated at 904 Main St. With four stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, the Latin American and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. El Conquistador



Photo: johnmichael c./Yelp

El Conquistador, located at 17 Bank St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Latin American and New American spot four stars out of 14 reviews.
