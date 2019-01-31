Here are Peekskill's top 4 New American spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American restaurants around Peekskill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Touch Of Class Caribbean
Photo: xenia m./Yelp
Topping the list is Touch Of Class Caribbean. Located at 990 Main St., the Caribbean, New American and Italian spot is the highest rated New American restaurant in Peekskill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp.
2. Fin & Brew
Photo: michael s./Yelp
Next up is Fin & Brew, situated at 5 John Walsh Blvd. With four stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp, the New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Vue Restaurant
Photo: Dave R./Yelp
Vue Restaurant, a bar and New American spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 28 Yelp reviews. Head over to 634 Main St. to see for yourself.
4. El Conquistador
Photo: johnmichael c./Yelp
Last but not least, check out El Conquistador, which has earned four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Latin American and New American spot at 17 Bank St.