Here are Peekskill's top 4 New American spots

In search of a new favorite New American spot?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American restaurants around Peekskill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.Topping the list is Touch Of Class Caribbean . Located at 990 Main St., the Caribbean, New American and Italian spot is the highest rated New American restaurant in Peekskill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Fin & Brew , situated at 5 John Walsh Blvd. With four stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp, the New American spot has proven to be a local favorite. Vue Restaurant , a bar and New American spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 28 Yelp reviews. Head over to 634 Main St. to see for yourself.Last but not least, check out El Conquistador , which has earned four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Latin American and New American spot at 17 Bank St.