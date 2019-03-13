Here are SoHo's 4 newest businesses to open

Modcloth
42 Crosby St.
ModCloth is a women's clothing store, offering accessories, shoes, plus size fashion and more.
The store allows customers to try on clothing they liked on the ModCloth website. Guests can work with a stylist in the store to find specific items and sizes (ranging from XXS to 4X). The employees will then express ship the chosen items to you for free.
ModCloth currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Dust M., who reviewed ModCloth on Feb. 27, wrote, "I immediately made an appointment and I'm so happy I did. The store is so incredibly cute and well designed. I love all the bright colors and the cheery, inviting vibe of the store."
ModCloth is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Watches Of Switzerland
60 Greene St.
Watches of Switzerland is a spot to score watches and more.
The luxury watch store offers both men's and women's watches. It sells a variety of brands, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier and more. The store also has a location at The Wynn in Las Vegas.
Watches of Switzerland's current Yelp rating of five stars out of three reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Hiroshi S. noted, "It was a great boutique and hidden gem with luxury watch brands such as Rolex, Cartier and Grand Seiko. My first impression is that all the sales consultants seem very attentive and treat you in very good manner."
Watches of Switzerland is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Her Name Was Carmen
527 Broome St.
Her name was Carmen is a cocktail bar and Latin American spot, offering drinks, seafood and more.
The spot offers small plate dishes, including clams with cilantro, lime and aji limo, romaine salad with sun-dried tomatoes and anchovies, striped bass tartare with lemon confit and kale and more.
Her name was Carmen currently holds three stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp, indicating a mixed response from visitors.
Yelper Baby Jane O., who reviewed Her name was Carmen on Feb. 7, wrote, "The food was amazing. We ended up spending the second part of our evening in their downstairs bar."
Her name was Carmen is open from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Takeshi Sushi
28 Grand St.
Takeshi Sushi is a sushi bar and Japanese spot.
The restaurant offers a prix fixe dinner that is crafted each day by Chef Takeshi. The prices range from $45-$130. The spot also offers a la carte sushi, including octopus, salmon roll, sweet shrimp, giant clam and more. (View the offerings here.)
Takeshi Sushi currently holds 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Adam D., who reviewed Takeshi Sushi on Feb. 26, wrote, "Takeshi exclusively serves omakase at a counter. The cuts of fish were substantial and rich. Chef Takeshi has years of experience behind the counter and this restaurant allows him to finally take center stage."
Aaron J. noted, "I decided to treat myself to the 16 course lunch omakase and was rewarded by one of the finest sushi experiences I've had. Without much in the way of expectations, I found each bite to be more perfect than the last. The sushi was fresh and vibrant, the rice was sharp and shaped to perfection and the progression of taste and texture was impeccable."
Takeshi Sushi is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
