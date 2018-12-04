Here are the 3 newest restaurants to open in White Plains

Z Prime Italian Steakhouse
Photo: danielle a./Yelp
First up, Z Prime Italian Steakhouse is a steakhouse and Italian spot that's located at 189 E. Post Road. It currently holds four stars out of six reviews, indicating it's off to a promising start.
On the menu, look for a raw bar, appetizers, salads and seafood, Italian specialties and steak dishes. Guests can choose the pescatore linguine with clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari in a light tomato sauce; or try a land option like the 22-ounce bone-in ribeye with a side of caramelized brussel sprouts.
To look at the full dinner menu, click here.
Yelper Steven P., who reviewed Z Prime on Nov. 17 and wrote, "We had a great dinner last night. It's been open less than two weeks and they already have their stuff together. Beautifully decorated, friendly staff and very good food. We've needed a top steakhouse in Westchester that has it all, and not just a name. Now there is one."
Z Prime is open 5-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 5-11 p.m. on Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday and 3-9 p.m. on Sunday.
19 Court
Photo: 19 court/Yelp
Next, stop by 19 Court St. and you'll find the aptly-named 19 Court, a sushi bar that also offers poke, pizza and more.
With a four-star rating on Yelp out of 17 reviews, the sushi spot has found its footing with customers.
It serves sushi rolls, sashimi, poke bowls, salad and artisan pizza. Diners can start with a customizable salad that comes with mixed green and four additional items to choose from (each additional item costs 75 cents) and order a carnivore pizza, which has bacon, brisket and sausage.
To view the entire menu, click here.
Yelper Kristyan Rose G. wrote, "This place wowed me, especially when the chef/owner came out to greet me and suggest the delicious Sauvignon Blanc that I ordered. I had a super fresh and flavorful spicy tuna roll, chicken chili and a delicious salad. The art on the wall is for sale by local artists."
19 Court is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Walter's Hot Dogs
Photo: jason m./Yelp
Finally, Walter's Hot Dogs is a new spot to score hot dogs and more that's located at 186 Mamaroneck Ave.
As the name suggests, the eatery serves hot dogs in six different varieties, including the puffy dog, with a layer of smashed and grilled potato puffs, and the Bavarian pretzel bun, which substitutes a pretzel bun for the regular hot dog bun.
Walter's also has French and curly fries, potato puffs, and milkshakes and floats to accompany the meal.
The new restaurant currently holds four stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating good vibes so far from the community.
Yelper Julie D, who reviewed Walter's on Sept. 15, said, "The food was hot and fresh. The regular fries were tasty and perfectly crisp, but the curly fries tasted a bit odd (could've been the type of potatoes used to make them). Hot dogs were pretty good, too. Good for a quick, cheap lunch."
For the full menu, click here. If you want to stop in, Walter's Hot Dogs is open from 11 a.m.-6:30 daily.
