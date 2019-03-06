Here are Theater District's 4 newest businesses to open

The Ribbon
220 W. 44th St.
Photo: the ribbon/Yelp
The Ribbon is a bar and New American spot.
The restaurant offers a smoked salmon with capers, red onions and horseradish cream, baked meatballs with tomato confit and mozzarella and a fried chicken served with honey. (View the full menu here.)
The Ribbon's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 30 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper David G., who reviewed The Ribbon on Feb. 18, wrote, "We tried a couple of different items from the menu and then enjoyed some wonderful bread pudding and wine."
The Ribbon is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight on weekdays, 11 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Mia's Bakery
716 Seventh Ave.
Photo: caroline n./Yelp
Mia's Bakery is a bakery, offering desserts, coffee and more.
This is the second location for Mia's Bakery, with the first in Brooklyn. The shop offers cakes, cake pops, cupcakes, pies and more. Try the chocolate fudge cake, the creme brulee cupcake or the coconut pie. (View the full menu here.)
Mia's Bakery currently holds 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors.
Yelper Emilie N., who reviewed Mia's Bakery on Feb. 4, wrote, "Everything was delicious. I also had to get eight of my favorite pistachio macaroons."
Mia's Bakery is open from 6 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
The Independent
147 W. 40th St., Floor 1
Photo: jason m./Yelp
The Independent is a cocktail bar, offering drinks, tapas and more.
The restaurant offers a roasted sweet potato flatbread, a short rib calzone with tomato relish, rosemary lemon chicken wings and more. Try one of the craft cocktails. The Teddy is made with bourbon, ginger lime shrub and mint and the Alter Ego is comprised of gin, velvet falernum and lime. (View the menu here.)
The Independent currently holds 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Sarah F., who reviewed The Independent on Feb. 23, wrote, "We tried two other recommended cocktails, The Preacher Man and The Loose End. We loved both of them. The Marrow Burger was hands down one of the best burgers I have ever had. It was topped with cheddar cheese, mushrooms and a horseradish aioli."
The Independent is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Dill & Parsley
1155 Ave. of the Americas
Photo: dill & parsley/Yelp
Dill & Parsley is a Mediterranean, vegetarian and gluten-free spot.
The restaurant offers build-your-own bowls, wraps and pitas. Choose a base (white rice, wheat rice, lettuce), a protein (grilled portobello, falafel), sides (hummus, red lentil, zucchini) and toppings (tahini, yogurt and dill, pickled veggies.) The spot also serves chicken orzo and French lentil soup. (View the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Dill & Parsley, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of six reviews on the site.
Yelper Riyaad A. wrote, "The chicken pita sandwich was delicious! I loved the yogurt, dill dressing and the hummus base. It was very healthy and fresh tasting food."
Dill & Parsley is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
---
