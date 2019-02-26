Here are Tribeca's 3 newest businesses to open

Dig Inn
412 Greenwich St.
Photo: anna s./Yelp
Dig Inn is a New American spot with several other locations in New York and Boston.
Stop in to order a signature bowl or create your own, combining your choices of seasonal bases, meats or seafood, hot or cold side dishes, and sauces, like housemade sriracha, tarragon mustard and garlic aioli. The eatery sources its ingredients from local small-scale and minority-owned farms.
Yelp users are excited about Dig Inn, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Anna S. wrote, "Ordered to-go lunch bowl today and it was DELICIOUS! I created a custom meal (salmon, spicy Brussels sprouts, sweet potato with brown rice and avocado with sriracha sauce)."
Dig Inn is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Maman
205 Hudson St.
Photo: fatima l./Yelp
Maman is a bakery and cafe with several locations across New York and Toronto.
Rotating daily, the menu features favorites from the South of France and North America, such as the quiche of the day, egg salad and avocado tartine, and waffle-iron hash browns.
Maman currently holds 3.5 stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Elsie W. wrote, "One of the most aesthetically pleasing cafes in NYC. I usually go to the Nomad location, but wanted to check out the comfy couch that I see on Instagram. It was as lovely as I expected it to be, and it got pretty crowded around lunch time too. Great lighting and tables, and outlets if you need to do work on your laptop."
Yelper Su-Yee L. wrote, "An adorable spot, basically on Canal Street, with an interesting assortment of pastries. I'd wanted to try their chocolate pistachio croissant, but it wasn't available when I walked in around 9 a.m. (they had them later though!). I ordered their Nutella beignet ($3.75), which was incredibly rich, but crispy and fresh in the best way."
Maman is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
Just Baked!
88 W. Broadway
Photo: jerica b./Yelp
Just Baked! is a bakery and cafe run by a Polish chain that's operated since 1925. The chain, which boasts 50 locations in and around Warsaw, plans to open 50 more in NYC, according to The Real Deal.
Try a BLT and avocado bagel sandwich, or a Caprese sandwich on a pretzel baguette. Follow that up with a slice of chocolate caramel cheesecake and a caffeinated beverage.
Yelp users are generally positive about Just Baked!, which currently holds four stars out of 19 reviews on the site.
Yelper Neil M., wrote, "Great coffee. Great savory options. Great pastries. Nice cozy decor. Staff was wonderful."
Christina L. noted, "I enjoy the array of sandwiches and salads with interesting dressings, like rosemary garlic or avocado drizzle. They also have some tempting pastries."
Just Baked! is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.