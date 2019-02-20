Here are White Plains's top 4 Peruvian spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Peruvian spots around White Plains, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Bravo Peru Takeout
Topping the list is Bravo Peru Takeout. Located at 47 Ferris Ave., the Peruvian spot is the highest rated Peruvian restaurant in White Plains, boasting 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp.
2. Delicias Del Jireh Peruvian Kitchen
Next up is Delicias Del Jireh Peruvian Kitchen, situated at 206 Mamaroneck Ave. With four stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp, the Peruvian and Spanish spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Purple Corn Peruvian Rotisserie Joint
Purple Corn Peruvian Rotisserie Joint, located at 72 Mamaroneck Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Peruvian spot 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews.
4. Inca & Gaucho
Inca & Gaucho, a Latin American, Spanish and Peruvian spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6 Quarropas St. to see for yourself.
