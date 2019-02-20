FOOD & DRINK

Here are White Plains's top 4 Peruvian spots

Bravo Peru Takeout. | Photo: Taurean B./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite Peruvian spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Peruvian spots around White Plains, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Bravo Peru Takeout



Photo: cheran c./Yelp

Topping the list is Bravo Peru Takeout. Located at 47 Ferris Ave., the Peruvian spot is the highest rated Peruvian restaurant in White Plains, boasting 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp.

2. Delicias Del Jireh Peruvian Kitchen



Photo: delicias/Yelp

Next up is Delicias Del Jireh Peruvian Kitchen, situated at 206 Mamaroneck Ave. With four stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp, the Peruvian and Spanish spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Purple Corn Peruvian Rotisserie Joint



Photo: neenah c./Yelp


Purple Corn Peruvian Rotisserie Joint, located at 72 Mamaroneck Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Peruvian spot 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews.

4. Inca & Gaucho



Photo: louise r./Yelp


Inca & Gaucho, a Latin American, Spanish and Peruvian spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6 Quarropas St. to see for yourself.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.
