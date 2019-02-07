Here are Yonkers' top 3 New American spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Yonkers, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
---
1. X20 On The Hudson
Photo: I-Fang H./Yelp
Topping the list is X20 on the Hudson. Located at 71 Water Grant St. in Getty Square, the French, New American and Asian fusion spot is the highest rated New American restaurant in Yonkers, boasting four stars out of 704 reviews on Yelp.
2. Heritage Bar & Restaurant
Photo: nella p./Yelp
Next up is Heritage Bar & Restaurant, situated at 960 McLean Ave. With four stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, the bar and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. George's Luncheonette
Photo: Larry W./Yelp
Bryn Mawr's George's Luncheonette, located at 160 Lockwood Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch and New American spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, four stars out of 21 reviews.