NEW YORK (WABC) --Traditional chicken noodle soup is refreshed with lemon juice, ginger and herbs for flavor the whole family will enjoy.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients
1 Tbsp olive oil
4 carrots, sliced
3 stalks celery, sliced
1 medium onion, chopped
1 Tbsp minced ginger
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 carton (32 oz.) College Inn Chicken Broth
3 cups shredded or chopped cooked chicken
1 cup uncooked medium egg noodles
2 Tbsp lemon juice
2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley, basil or cilantro
1/2 cup frozen peas, optional
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat
2. Add carrots, celery, onion, ginger and garlic; cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly, or until onion is softened
3. Add broth and chicken; bring to a boil
4. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 5 minutes
5. Add noodles
6. Cover and simmer 10 to 12 minutes or until noodles are tender
7. Stir in lemon juice, parsley and peas, if desired
8. Season to taste with salt and pepper
