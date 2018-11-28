HOLIDAY RECIPES

College Inn's delicious Lemon Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Traditional chicken noodle soup is refreshed with lemon juice, ginger and herbs for flavor the whole family will enjoy.

Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 6

Ingredients
1 Tbsp olive oil
4 carrots, sliced
3 stalks celery, sliced
1 medium onion, chopped
1 Tbsp minced ginger
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 carton (32 oz.) College Inn Chicken Broth

3 cups shredded or chopped cooked chicken
1 cup uncooked medium egg noodles
2 Tbsp lemon juice
2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley, basil or cilantro
1/2 cup frozen peas, optional
Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat

2. Add carrots, celery, onion, ginger and garlic; cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly, or until onion is softened
3. Add broth and chicken; bring to a boil
4. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 5 minutes
5. Add noodles
6. Cover and simmer 10 to 12 minutes or until noodles are tender
7. Stir in lemon juice, parsley and peas, if desired
8. Season to taste with salt and pepper

For more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholiday recipesoriginalscookingrecipechristmasthanksgivinghanukkah
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Homemade stuffing recipe good for any holiday
Lucy Yang is all about the sides with bacon wrapped string beans
Nina Pineda's crispy Phyllo asparagus wraps
Pumpkin cheese balls for any holiday party
More holiday recipes
FOOD & DRINK
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
Sushi in New York City: 4 new spots to try
Score bagels at Park Slope-Gowanus's new Shelsky's Brooklyn Bagels
Craving pizza? Here are the top 4 options in Yonkers | Hoodline
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Arrest made after woman fatally struck in NYC hit and run
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months
JFK passenger caught smuggling live birds in hair rollers
Man killed, firefighters hurt in massive LI house fire
Mom whose baby ripped away during arrest appears in NJ court
NY middle schoolers arrested in fire at historic mansion
29 alleged gang members charged in NYC 'enterprise of violence'
Show More
Suspect arrested after teen slashed inside NYC school
Subway conductor punched in face in Brooklyn
Petition started to fix Holland Tunnel holiday decorations
28-year-old man fatally shot outside Buddy's Place bar in NJ
Magnitude 4.4 quake jolts Tennessee, felt in Georgia
More News