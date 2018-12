Ingredients

Directions

Traditional chicken noodle soup is refreshed with lemon juice, ginger and herbs for flavor the whole family will enjoy.15 minutes25 minutes1 Tbsp olive oil4 carrots, sliced3 stalks celery, sliced1 medium onion, chopped1 Tbsp minced ginger2 cloves garlic, minced1 carton (32 oz.) College Inn Chicken Broth3 cups shredded or chopped cooked chicken1 cup uncooked medium egg noodles2 Tbsp lemon juice2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley, basil or cilantro1/2 cup frozen peas, optionalSalt and pepper, to taste1. Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat2. Add carrots, celery, onion, ginger and garlic; cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly, or until onion is softened3. Add broth and chicken; bring to a boil4. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 5 minutes5. Add noodles6. Cover and simmer 10 to 12 minutes or until noodles are tender7. Stir in lemon juice, parsley and peas, if desired8. Season to taste with salt and pepperFor more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!