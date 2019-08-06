Bill Ritter grills up some delicious steaks with a savory Asian marinade BBQ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Bill Ritter shares his wife's savory BBQ marinade for the perfect summer steaks on the grill!
Ingredients
2-4 New York Strips
3/4 Cup low sodium soy sauce
1/4 Cup medium-dry Sherry
2 Tablespoons sugar
1 "heaping" Tablespoon minced garlic
1 Tablespoon toasted sesame oil
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Directions
1. Mix all ingredients into a bowl and whisk
2. Place steaks into a ziploc bag
3. Carefully pour marinade into a plastic ziploc bag
4. Seal the bag and carefully shake bag to cover steaks thoroughly
5. Refrigerate steaks for 1 hour
6. Take steaks out of ziploc bag and place on a HOT grill
7. Sear steaks for 1 minute or so on each side
8. Then leave steaks on the grill for 4 minutes on each side (or to personal preference)
Serve with favorite summer veggies or sides and enjoy!
