Bill Ritter grills up some delicious steaks with a savory Asian marinade BBQ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Bill Ritter shares his wife's savory BBQ marinade for the perfect summer steaks on the grill!2-4 New York Strips3/4 Cup low sodium soy sauce1/4 Cup medium-dry Sherry2 Tablespoons sugar1 "heaping" Tablespoon minced garlic1 Tablespoon toasted sesame oil1 teaspoon red pepper flakes1. Mix all ingredients into a bowl and whisk2. Place steaks into a ziploc bag3. Carefully pour marinade into a plastic ziploc bag4. Seal the bag and carefully shake bag to cover steaks thoroughly5. Refrigerate steaks for 1 hour6. Take steaks out of ziploc bag and place on a HOT grill7. Sear steaks for 1 minute or so on each side8. Then leave steaks on the grill for 4 minutes on each side (or to personal preference)Serve with favorite summer veggies or sides and enjoy!For more of your favorite ABC7NY reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page