4th Annual Meatball Eating Competition kicks off at San Gennaro

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was a contest where everyone came hungry for a win - the 4th Annual Meatball Eating Competition at San Gennaro.All of the participants had a ball - and then some.The contestants appeared to leave room for everything but utensils as they shoved the food into their faces.The winner was Scott Hersh of New Jersey. He devoured 34 meatballs in six minutes.----------