How to celebrate National Bacon Day

It is a very popular breakfast meat and today it is being officially recognized.
Today is National Bacon Day!
The folks who came up with the holiday suggest several ways to celebrate.
There's the obvious -- eat dishes made with bacon.
But they also suggest watching movies starring actor Kevin Bacon or watching any movie with "bacon" in the title.
Bacon lovers - enjoy!
