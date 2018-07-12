FOOD & DRINK

Dunkin' Donuts rolls out new Donut Fries nationwide

These fried sticks are putting a sweet spin on the classic french fry. (Credit: Dunkin' Donuts)

NEW YORK --
Do you like donuts? Do you like french fries? Well, then Dunkin' Donuts' newest menu item may be right for you!

Dunkin' launched their Donut Fries - yes, Donut Fries - nationwide on July 2 after small-batch testing in Boston, MA, and Providence, RI.

The fried sticks put a sweet spin on the classic french fry.

Is it a potato? No, Donut Fries are a "buttery croissant style donut" which are fried and then coated in brown sugar.

And $2 will get you a batch of five.

The first 100 people through the door at five different locations in NYC will be offered free Donut Fries on Friday:

-101 W 23rd Street, New York, NY
-240 W 40th Street, New York, NY
-818 6th Ave, New York, NY
-544 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
-2b W 14th Street, New York, NY

The company has also launched a Brown Sugar Cold Brew, Chocolate Coconutty Donut and Shark Bite Donut.

