New Jersey Community Journalist Miguel Amaya's Cuban Pineapple Flan recipe

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The Holidays are finally here and as you prepare for the festivities, I'm excited to show you how to make a pineapple Flan!
Growing up in Miami, this is a dessert that we eat at any Cuban restaurant at any time of the year.
Ingredients
2 Cup Sugar
1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
1 Can Coconut Milk
6 Eggs
1 Can Pineapple Slices
1 Jar of Maraschino Cherries
1 Cup Crushed Pineapple
1 Can Condensed Milk
1 Pinch of Salt
Directions
1. Preheat oven temperature to 350 degrees
2. Start making caramel for the flan by heating 1 cup of sugar in medium saucepan and mix while it melts
3. Melt sugar completely until it is a full caramel
4. Pour melted sugar into a round baking pan and let it cool
5. Mix all other ingredients in a blender
6. Blend until througoughly mixed
7. Pour mixture on top of dried caramel
8. Important Step: Put Flan mix into bigger pan with warm water (double boiler)
9. Bake for an hour then cool for an hour in the refridgerator
10. Flip pan carefully and remove mold
Add decorations like pineapple slices or cherries - make it pretty. Enjoy!
