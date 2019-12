New Jersey Community Journalist Miguel Amaya's Cuban Pineapple Flan recipe

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The Holidays are finally here and as you prepare for the festivities, I'm excited to show you how to make a pineapple Flan!Growing up in Miami, this is a dessert that we eat at any Cuban restaurant at any time of the year.New Jersey Community Journalist, Miguel Amaya, makes Cuban Pineapple Flan for the first time.------------------------------------2 Cup Sugar1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract1 Can Coconut Milk6 Eggs1 Can Pineapple Slices1 Jar of Maraschino Cherries1 Cup Crushed Pineapple1 Can Condensed Milk1 Pinch of Salt1. Preheat oven temperature to 350 degrees2. Start making caramel for the flan by heating 1 cup of sugar in medium saucepan and mix while it melts3. Melt sugar completely until it is a full caramel4. Pour melted sugar into a round baking pan and let it cool5. Mix all other ingredients in a blender6. Blend until througoughly mixed7. Pour mixture on top of dried caramel8. Important Step: Put Flan mix into bigger pan with warm water (double boiler)9. Bake for an hour then cool for an hour in the refridgerator10. Flip pan carefully and remove mold------------------------------------Add decorations like pineapple slices or cherries - make it pretty. Enjoy!For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!