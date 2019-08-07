holiday recipes

Long Island Community Journalist, Alex Ciccarone's easy, perfect pesto

By
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Our Long Island Community Journalist, Alex Ciccarone, recently learned how to make pesto from scratch. It is super easy and includes ingredients you might already have at home!

See how Alex channels her Italian roots by making this tasty sauce that can be used on almost any dish!

Ingredients
1 bag of baby spinach
1 glove of garlic
1/3 Cup of parmesan cheese
1/3 Cup olive oil
9-10 almonds
1 pinch of salt
1 pinch of pepper

Directions
1. Cut garlic cloves into small pieces
2. Put the spinach into the blender as the first layer of the pesto
3. Add parmesan cheese, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper to the mix
4. Blend mixture until smooth, this should take around 5 minutes
5. Taste pesto and add more of the ingredients above to your liking
6. Pour pesto into a bowl and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve

Best served with bread or pasta!

For more of your favorite ABC7NY reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!

----------

