Long Island Community Journalist, Alex Ciccarone's easy, perfect pesto

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Our Long Island Community Journalist, Alex Ciccarone, recently learned how to make pesto from scratch. It is super easy and includes ingredients you might already have at home!See how Alex channels her Italian roots by making this tasty sauce that can be used on almost any dish!1 bag of baby spinach1 glove of garlic1/3 Cup of parmesan cheese1/3 Cup olive oil9-10 almonds1 pinch of salt1 pinch of pepper1. Cut garlic cloves into small pieces2. Put the spinach into the blender as the first layer of the pesto3. Add parmesan cheese, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper to the mix4. Blend mixture until smooth, this should take around 5 minutes5. Taste pesto and add more of the ingredients above to your liking6. Pour pesto into a bowl and store in the refrigerator until ready to serveBest served with bread or pasta!