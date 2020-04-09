How to make healthy quarantine no-bake energy ball bites | Holiday Recipes

Coronavirus

BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- If you find yourself constantly snacking while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, ABC7NY's Long Island Community Journalist, Alex Ciccarone has the perfect healthy treat that'll satisfy your sweet tooth.

These no-bake energy bite balls are nutritious and delicious to enjoy at any time of the day!

Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups rolled oats
1/2 cup peanut or almond butter
1/3 cup honey or maple syrup
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
1/2 cup coconut flakes
Pinch of salt

Directions:
1. In a large bowl add rolled oats, peanut butter, honey, dark chocolate chips, coconut flakes and a pinch of salt.
2. Mix ingredients together until the mixture becomes sticky.
3. Place the bowl into the refrigerator to chill for 1 hour.
4. Take out bowl and portion mixture into balls with your hands or a cookie scoop.
5. Place balls into the freezer to chill for 1 hour.
6. Enjoy your healthy quarantine snack!

