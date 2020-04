How to make healthy quarantine no-bake energy ball bites | Holiday Recipes

BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- If you find yourself constantly snacking while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, ABC7NY's Long Island Community Journalist, Alex Ciccarone has the perfect healthy treat that'll satisfy your sweet tooth.These no-bake energy bite balls are nutritious and delicious to enjoy at any time of the day!------------------------------------1 1/4 cups rolled oats1/2 cup peanut or almond butter1/3 cup honey or maple syrup1/2 cup dark chocolate chips1/2 cup coconut flakesPinch of salt1. In a large bowl add rolled oats, peanut butter, honey, dark chocolate chips, coconut flakes and a pinch of salt.2. Mix ingredients together until the mixture becomes sticky.3. Place the bowl into the refrigerator to chill for 1 hour.4. Take out bowl and portion mixture into balls with your hands or a cookie scoop.5. Place balls into the freezer to chill for 1 hour.6. Enjoy your healthy quarantine snack!------------------------------------For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!