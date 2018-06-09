BARBECUE

How to turn weekend barbecue leftovers into weeknight meals

Nicole Meyer, food personality behind Nibbles By Nic, visited Eyewitness News to show us to turn weekend barbecue leftovers into weeknight meals. (Shutterstock)

Andrea Berry
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Summer weekends are meant for barbecues, but what happens when you get tired of eating the leftovers?

Here's how to create three new weeknight meals. These recipes come from Nicole Meyer, cookbook author, business owner and food personality behind Nibbles By Nic. She says her company's goal is to help busy people find confidence in the kitchen.

Smoky Eggplant and Zucchini Parm (unbreaded and baked)
Servings - 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup shredded Italian blend cheese mix
  • 1.5 cups tomato sauce (low-sugar variety)
  • 1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons ground Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons panko crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons dried Italian blend seasoning
  • 2 medium-sized eggplants, cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch slices
  • 3 medium-sized zucchini or squash, cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch slices
  • 3/4 cup ricotta cheese
  • Cooking spray or olive oil to brush veggies

Directions:

  1. Prepare grill over medium-high heat and spray zucchini and eggplant with cooking spray OR brush both sides with with olive oil.
  2. Grill eggplant and zucchini oiled side down, until bottom side is tender and grill marks appear. If needed, brush with a bit more olive oil and cook other side until tender. Transfer to work surface. Absorb any moisture as best you can from eggplant with dishtowel or paper towels.
  3. Spoon 1/3 of sauce onto a sprayed shallow baking dish. In a small bowl, combine ricotta cheese and 1/4 cup ground Parmesan cheese.
  4. Layer eggplant and zucchini slices with tomato sauce and cheese blend. Restack and repeat. Sprinkle the top with remaining Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning and panko crumbs.
  5. Bake until the cheese is bubbling (about 40 minutes) and serve warm.


DIY Poke Kabob Bowls
Servings - 4

Ingredients:

  • 4 ready-made beef or chicken kabobs
  • 1/3 cup Asian dressing of choice
  • 1/3 cup green onions, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds
  • 4 cups cooked cauliflower rice or quinoa
  • Optional toppings (shredded carrots, sliced cucumber, cubed avocado, crunchy seaweed, sliced radish, edamame, fresh pineapple)

Directions:

  1. Prepare quinoa or cauliflower according to directions. Divide equally into bowls.
  2. Warm up leftover kabobs by covering with foil and heating up on low heat in the oven -- or place in microwave wrapped in damp towels.
  3. Build bowl with toppings and nestle kabobs on top.
  4. Drizzle with dressing and sprinkle with green onions and sesame seeds.

Nic's tip: For an extra spicy mayo kick, mix 1/2 cup mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons of chili sauce and 1/2 of a juiced lime.
BBQ Chicken Salad Slaw

Servings - 4

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds leftover barbecue chicken legs
  • 1/3 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 1 small red onion, grated
  • 1/4 cup smoky barbecue sauce
  • 6 cups packaged cabbage and carrot slaw
  • 1/3 cup dry roasted peanuts
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and barbecue sauce to make dressing.
  2. Meanwhile, cut meat from chicken bones into small pieces.
  3. Toss chicken with the cabbage and red onion. Combine with the dressing.
  4. Season with salt and pepper and top with peanuts.
