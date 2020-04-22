coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: Hundreds of cars line up for food in East Hartford

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- In East Hartford, families lined up by the hundreds outside Rentschler Field to get free food.

Governor Lamont and volunteers with "Food Share" filled trunks with fruits and vegetables.

The governor says the state is expanding the use of mobile test facilities.

He says this will help the state get back to work.

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
