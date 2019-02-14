Hungry for bubble tea? These 4 new New York City spots have you covered

Bubbleology
120 1/2 First Ave., East Village
Photo: carol l./Yelp
Bubbleology is a spot to score bubble tea and more.
The shop offers a variety of bubble tea flavors, including matcha, almond, rose milk, passionfruit and cucumber and more. There's also bubble waffles that can be topped with a variety of sweets, including gelato, fruit and flavored sauces. (View the full list here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out seven reviews, Bubbleology has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Sabrina P., who reviewed Bubbleology on Feb. 3, wrote, "Great selection of bubble teas ranging from your typical taro to specialty teas like the Pink Teddy, which has pieces of shortbread crumbs. Waffles were amazing with gelato ice cream. Customizable to your liking of toppings like fruits, sprinkles, cookie crumbs and more."
Carol L. noted, "I was also able to get a passionfruit lychee jelly drink that was perfectly sweet! I would recommend that if you like a sweeter drink, get their fruit drinks. Their plain jasmine oat milk tea with boba at 50 percent sugar kinda tasted like 10 percent sugar. Only recommendation I have is for this place is to boil their boba in brown sugar or honey because their pearls are a little less flavorful than most other places in NYC."
Bubbleology is now open at 120 1/2 First Ave. Stop on by to check it out.
Moge Tee
302 W. 39th St., Hell's Kitchen
Photo: michelle w./Yelp
Moge Tee is a sushi bar serving classic milk teas, with flavors like Oreo and creme brulee, as well as matcha, cheese, coffee and fresh fruit. (Check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Moge Tee, which currently holds four stars out of 17 reviews on the site.
Yelper Henry M., who was one of the first users to visit Moge Tee on Jan. 23, wrote, "Got my usual black grape green tea and it was the best iteration of it I've had in Manhattan. The grape flavor stood out but didn't overpower the taste of the tea."
Yelper Marisa M. wrote, "Best bubble tea ever! I had the red bean milk tea with added bubbles and cheese. Zero percent sugar. It didn't need any sugar. And the cheese is sweet, salty and creamy. It was delicious."
Moge Tee is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Utepia Tea
167 Canal St., Chinatown
Photo: jenny l./Yelp
Utepia Tea is another new tea spot. It offers a brown sugar bubble milk tea, a rose milk tea with bubble, a jasmine mango smoothie with bubble and more. (View the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp, Utepia Tea is still finding its way.
Yelper Jenny M., who reviewed Utepia Tea on Feb. 9, wrote, "I ordered a rose milk tea with lychee jelly and the classic milk tea with herbal jelly. It tasted heavenly. It's definitely a lot more milky tasting. The rose milk tea used a flavor syrup which did not taste like perfume at all. That's a plus in my book!"
Lucas C. noted, "I had the custom dark oolong milk tea with herbal jelly. The jelly tastes sweet, which is quite nice. The tea itself is good too. Right amount of sugar, right amount of milk. The service is quite good."
Utepia Tea is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Kung Fu Tea
115 E. 23rd St., Flatiron District
Photo: kung fu tea/Yelp
Kung Fu Tea is a spot to score coffee, bubble tea, milkshakes and more.
It offers classic tea drinks, including oolong and green tea, as well as milk teas with flavors like honey, almond, coffee, coconut, rosehip and more. (Check out the menu here.) Hungry patrons can pair their selections with fried chicken, fries and other side dishes.
With a four-star rating out of 26 reviews on Yelp, Kung Fu Tea has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Stephanie P., who reviewed Kung Fu Tea on Nov. 27, wrote, "The teas here are fantastic. They have a rotating seasonal menu, a standard menu of different tea types and slushes. Oreo is my favorite, but winter melon is my close second followed by mango jasmine and strawberry lemon."
Yelper Jenny N. wrote, "Bubble tea and chicken! What more can you ask for? They also offer a self-order machine. I usually get the taro milk tea; worth paying a little more to get it hot."