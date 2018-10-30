Hungry for burgers? Check out these 3 NYC newcomers

Dumont Burger
483 Grand St., Williamsburg
Photo: Jake l./yelp
Dumont Burger recently opened the doors to a new eatery. It already has a location on Bedford Avenue.
Treat yourself to the Burger Stand Classic with grass-fed beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion-bacon jam and sauce on a potato bun. For an alternative, try the DuMac and Cheese with radiatore pasta, Parmesan, Gruyere, cheddar and bacon.
There's also a happy hour special from 5-8 p.m. with all draft beers for $5.
Dumont Burger currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Kaitlin M., who reviewed the burger joint on Sept. 29, wrote, "This is my go-to burger in Brooklyn. The happy hour special on beer ($5 drafts) is solid."
And Jake L. wrote, "Burgers and DuMac and Cheese is the best in NYC."
Dumont Burger is open from 5-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 1-11 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
Burgerology
31-29 Ditmars Blvd., Steinway
Photo: Joseph M./Yelp
Burgerology is a new spot for burgers, shakes and more. It also has outposts in Rockville Centre and Huntington.
Choose between a large selection of burgers including the Einstein Burger featuring braised short rib, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and cabernet gravy on a torta bun. For sharing, order the Short Rib Poutine fries with cheese curds and braised short rib smothered in cabernet gravy.
You can also build your own burger or opt for one of Burgerology's salads, sandwiches, fried chicken or mac and cheese.
With a four-star rating out of 48 reviews on Yelp, Burgerology has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Deyan I. wrote, "The burger was huge, tender and juicy. I also got french fries that came with garlic aioli sauce. The food was simply delicious."
"The attention to detail here is amazing. Everything is home made and it shows," said Stephen Z. on Yelp.
Burgerology is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Burgers Tacos Wings
143-67 243rd St., Rosedale
Photo: Whitney c./Yelp
Casual eatery Burgers Tacos Wings recently debuted in Queens. This eatery offers a variety of sliders, tacos, wings and several seafood dishes.
Try the Jerk Turkey Sliders topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and barbecue jerk sauce.
Burgers Tacos Wings also has several types of homemade lemonades and juices.
Yelpers are still warming up to the new restaurant, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Kay Z. wrote, "I ordered the salmon patties, shrimp tacos, blueberry lemonade and fruit punch. Everything was amazing!"
"There can be a long wait and confusion sometimes. But the food is really worth it," said Yelper Guevara S.
Burgers Tacos Wings is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.