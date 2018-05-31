Hungry for burgers? Three new appearances on Manhattan's burgeoning burger scene

Bareburger
173 Orchard St., Lower East Side
Photo: Bareburger/Yelp
Bareburger is an organic burger joint with over two dozen locations in the tri-state area. The new Lower East Side outpost of the popular Astoria-based chain has recently reopened its doors at 173 Orchard St. (between E. Houston and Stanton streets) after a move from Second Avenue.
Bareburger partners with over two dozen small organic and natural food suppliers, like Blue Marble Creamery for ice cream and Pete and Gerry's Organics for eggs, to source as many organic ingredients as possible.
Diners can customize their burgers from protein to bun to toppings, with options like grass-fed beef, bison and the meatless Impossible Burger. Sides include french fries and sweet potato fries, and customers can accompany the meal with a milkshake, lemonade, coffee or tea.
So far, Bareburger's new digs have earned one Yelp review, which gives it five stars.
Yelper Erica B. wrote, "Love this place. Staff is absolutely amazing! Atmosphere is super chill, and most important -- food is the bomb."
Bareburger is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Hero Certified Burgers
453 E. 78th St., Upper East Side
Photo: Anthony O./Yelp
Hero Certified Burgers is a quick-service eatery for burgers and more. The location at 453 E. 78th St. is the first U.S. location for the Toronto-based chain, as we recently reported.
Here, diners can customize a burger by selecting the protein, from Angus beef to wild Alaskan salmon; bun, which includes a gluten-free choice, and toppings. Or, choose from specialty burgers like the Heavy Hitter, with two Angus beef patties, two slices of cheddar cheese, sweet relish, tomatoes and red onion.
Customers can accompany the meal with sides like poutine, tempura zucchini or sweet potato fries.
Hero Certified Burgers' current rating of 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Ravind K. wrote, "It's a lovely addition to the neighborhood, and well worth a stop over if you want a decent meaty burger. The Action Hero's my favorite."
And Yelper Jacob G. said, "Incredible burger, wonderful atmosphere, friendly staff, great selection and good value."
Hero Certified Burgers is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Union Square Burger
729 Eighth Ave., Hell's Kitchen
Photo: Brittany T./Yelp
Union Square Burger is a fast-casual burger joint serving burgers, fries, shakes and more. Located at 729 Eighth Ave. (between 45th and 46th streets), it's just a block from Times Square.
The burgers on offer range from the simple -- like a hamburger with lettuce, tomato, minced onions and house sauce -- to the upscale -- such as the Rossini burger, which is topped with foie gras, white truffle oil and balsamic sauce. The french fries, which are sold separately, are made with specialty bintje potatoes from Belgium.
Customization is limited: toppings like bacon, avocado and extra cheese can be added to a burger. Chicken burgers are available, but not vegetarian patties, and buns come in sesame or potato varieties.
Union Square Burger currently holds four stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp, indicating a broadly positive reception.
"At first I was skeptical because of the tourist area but was splendidly surprised because it was the best burger I've had in NYC," said Yelper Robert C., who reviewed Union Square Burger on May 8. "Specifically, I liked how there was a choice for buns, both equally good. Simple flavors done very well!"
"In terms of the food, this is probably the best fast-casual burger spot I've been to," Jason S. noted. "My only real complaint is the ventilation in the place has been funky the few times we've been (either super hot or super cold)."
And Paloma L. enthused, "In-N-Out on the East Coast! Yes, I said it. I've lived in NYC for 17 years and have so missed the In-N-Out burgers I grew up enjoying in California. Well, I'm happy to report these burgers are the closest thing I've had on the East Coast. Delicious!"
Union Square Burger is open from noon-midnight daily.