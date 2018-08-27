Hungry for chicken wings? These 4 NYC newcomers have you covered

Grill 66
75-01 88th St., Glendale
Photo: grill 66/Yelp
First on the list is Grill 66, a new spot to score barbecue, burgers and chicken wings in Queens.
This joint specializes in traditional barbecue fare like pulled pork by the pound, rotisserie chicken and rib combination plates, wings, steaks, brisket and more. Sides on offer include grilled vegetables, coleslaw, macaroni salad and fries.
Yelpers are still warming up to Grill 66, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 12 reviews on the site.
"I had Buffalo wings and ribs, and my friend got fries and pulled pork on a bun," Yelper Jason S. noted. "We both liked everything, especially the ribs and fries since you can tell they're real hand-cut fries and the ribs taste actually smoked and not just flashed in the oven."
Yelper Pete B. wrote, "Solid barbecue, especially for the price (we fed five for about $50). For sure going back but just to grab and go home."
Grill 66 is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Bonchon
68 Willoughby St., Downtown Brooklyn
Photo: bonchon/Yelp
Next up is Bonchon, an Asian fusion spot offering Korean-style chicken wings with outposts in Asia and the Middle East as well as the U.S.
Keep an eye out for menu items like spicy chicken or bulgogi tacos, pork buns, crispy chicken sliders, tofu or seafood bibimbap, potstickers, popcorn shrimp, udon noodle soup, fried octopus dumplings and chicken katsu.
Bonchon currently holds 3.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp.
"The chicken wings and the drumsticks were flavorful and crispy," Yelper Kathleen Y. noted. "However, the spiciness can be intense for people who aren't accustomed. My favorite dishes are the avocado salmon and the kimchi bacon fried rice. ... The decor is minimalistic and clean, and the lighting and the vibe gives a really comforting and cozy feeling."
Yelper Jacky C. wrote, "Very good chicken wings. The spicy ones were no joke. I had to save the soy garlic for last to cool down my taste buds."
Bonchon is open from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on weekends.
Best Wingers
174 Delancey St., Lower East Side
Photo: dave h./Yelp
Best Wingers is serving up chicken wings, beef ribs, halal fried chicken, Buffalo vegan nuggets and more.
This fresh fryer specializes in dry rub flavors like lemon pepper, Cajun spice, Asian ginger, Caribbean jerk and spicy Buffalo. Wings come in your choice of bone-in or boneless, and include sauces like sweet teriyaki, mild or smoked barbecue, honey Sriracha, Thai chili, exterminator or 911.
Best Wingers has just one review on Yelp thus far.
Yelper Tamaya S. wrote, "Finally a wing spot next to my house that is walking distance, the people there are very friendly and the service is fast. I'm very satisfied with their food."
Best Wingers is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m on Monday-Saturday, and noon-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Burgers Tacos Wings
143-67 243rd St., Rosedale
Photo: p a./Yelp
Last but not least is Burgers Tacos Wings, which specializes in -- you guessed it -- burgers, tacos and chicken wings.
Get ready for a selection of tacos filled with either spicy beef, turkey, chipotle shrimp, Cajun fish or barbecued chicken; sandwich options in slider form like fried chicken, jerk turkey, lamb and honey salmon; and an array of chicken wings in flavors like sweet mustard, apple habanero, garlic Parmesan, teriyaki and mango jerk.
With a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp, Burgers Tacos Wings is still finding its way, but it's early days.
"The food here is amazing," Yelper Dynastique D., who reviewed it on July 21, wrote. "Every time I get food delivered it tastes like it's straight from the oven. They don't disappoint. I've basically tried everything on the menu and it's been awesome."
Yelper Sheena A. noted, "The best local spot to get your burgers, tacos and wings. On top of that, the drinks and service are awesome. Come check it out."
Burgers Tacos Wings is open from 2 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 2 a.m.-midnight on Wednesday, and 2 p.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)