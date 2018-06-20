Hungry for Greek food? Check out these 5 new NYC spots

Greek Xpress
158 Lawrence St., Downtown Brooklyn
PHOTO: GREEK XPRESS/YELP
Greek Xpress offers fresh Greek and Santorini salads, a variety of dips and specialties such as gyro, pork and chicken souvlaki, grilled octopus and 7-ounce bifteki burgers.
Other New York locations include Park Slope, Brooklyn Heights, East Rockaway and Long Island, per its website.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out five reviews, Greek Xpress has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Alan Z., who reviewed the eatery on June 6, wrote, "This place is amazing! As soon as I walked in I felt welcomed. I ordered from the lunch special. The prices are very good and the food portion was big."
Yelper Rifatul C. wrote, "I ordered from here and the food and service is good. I would recommend. They are fast and friendly as well."
Greek Xpress is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Kyma
15 W. 18th St., Flatiron
Photo: franny a./Yelp
Kyma is a Greek restaurant that offers complimentary pita bread to each customer, along with red sauce and olive oil.
The menu features imported lavraki, a lean white fish, and fresh Maine lobster, served in the shell with ladolemono. Hungry for red meat? Check out the lamb chops or sirloin steak, marinated in Greek coffee.
Kyma currently holds four stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Rose I. noted, "I think the dishes excelled in simplicity. While the experience wasn't mind-blowing, I was impressed with the setting and service and availability of fresh seafood."
Yelper Franny A. wrote, "This Rosyln import is a sexy addition to the Flatiron. Very fancy and attentive service with a chef from Nera. This Greek spot has posh Greek eats."
Kyma is open from 5-11 p.m. daily.
The Yeero Joint
264 W. 40th St., Midtown
Photo: jennifer o./Yelp
The Yeero Joint is a fast-casual Greek spot that serves ingredients imported daily from Greece and antibiotic-free, grass-fed meat from local purveyors, per its website.
The menu consists of meats cooked on vertical rotisseries. Craving dessert? Look for Greek flavors of ice cream and traditional Greek yogurt.
Yelpers are still warming up to The Yeero Joint, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of six reviews on the site.
Jennifer O., who visited the eatery on April 18, wrote, "The food was very good; we tried a little of everything. The star of the bunch had to be the two gyro platters. It had a modern twist to it."
Yelper Skip B. wrote, "Clean. Friendly people. Fast. Very fair portions for the $5. Easy ordering concept: pick your type of pita, pick your meat, pick your sauce, pick your side, bam. Done."
The Yeero Joint is open from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. from Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Mykonos Blue Grill
37 W. 24th St., Flatiron
Photo: mykonos blue grill/Yelp
Mykonos Blue Grill is a Greek spot located within Hotel Henri. The menu includes grilled pasture-raised lamb chops with steamed local Horta and roasted lemon potatoes.
Craving a Greek burger? Check out the ground sirloin burger with caramelized onions, roasted tomato and feta-oregano fries.
Mykonos Blue Grill has received mixed reviews and currently holds 3.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Jahira M. wrote, "Delicious. Fresh Food, amazing staff and location!"
Yelper Roksana D. wrote, "Great atmosphere and food! The waiters and waitresses are very friendly and on top of their game. Highly recommend this restaurant, I'll definitely be going back!"
Mykonos Blue Grill is open from 5-11 p.m. daily.
Underhill Cafe and Grill
760 Dean St., Prospect Heights
Photo: underhill cafe and grill/Yelp
Underhill Cafe and Grill is a Greek and Mediterranean restaurant in Prospect Heights. Check out the pork or chicken souvlaki: marinated skewers, tomato, onions and tzatziki with house-made pita. (Find the full menu here.)
Underhill Cafe and Grill is off to a strong start with 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp.
Brittanny K. noted, "I ordered a classic eggs Benedict but Greek-style of course. And by Greek I mean they sprinkled the eggs with feta cheese and served them with a side of pita bread, which I loved!"
Yelper Gail C. wrote, "I was pleasantly impressed with the flavor of the food. My favorite was the zucchini croquettes. The zucchini croquettes are not the breaded kind but a square-shaped appetizer that is flavorful and packed with rich seasoning. It's a bit mushy and better to eat it with a fork."
Underhill Cafe and Grill is open from 5-11:30 p.m. on weekdays, noon-11:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon-11 p.m. on Sunday.