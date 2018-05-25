Hungry for halal eats? These 5 fresh New York City spots have you covered

Medina
51B Willoughby St., Downtown Brooklyn
Photo: Cassia H./Yelp
Medina is a Senegalese halal eatery located at 51B Willoughby St., in downtown Brooklyn.
Grilled lamb with onions, jerk chicken and curried goat is just the start of the menu -- which you'll find on display behind the counter in the steaming buffet. There's also signature Senegalese dishes like beef mafe, meat and carrots in a thick peanut sauce; and thiebou djenne, which consists of chunks of bluefish and vegetables served atop tomato-flavored rice.
Yelp users are excited about Medina, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of two reviews on the site.
"Great Senegalese food. New to the neighborhood. The food is reasonably priced and portions are big. The food is definitely fresh," said Rivya S., who also noted: "Mafe isn't on the menu but ask for it and it's yours. We tried the debe (grilled lamb) as well. Delicious, don't forget to get the onions on top."
And Yelper Cassia H. praised the service: "I wasn't even in there to eat but just this lady's manners and kindness pulled me right to the counter to order $12 worth of food."
Medina is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Halal Bros Grill
247-14 S. Conduit Ave., Rosedale, Queens
Photo: Leo B./Yelp
Halal Bros Grill is a halal Middle Eastern spot with classic American fare as well. Located at 247-14 S. Conduit Ave. in Rosedale, Queens, it offers gyros, grilled meat platters and kebabs, along with burgers and wings.
The family-owned eatery has taken a page from fast-food joints by offering combo meals, including one side and one soda, for almost every item on its menu. The kofta kebab, for instance, could come with onion rings or mozzarella sticks instead of hummus, as could the falafel gyro.
With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp, Halal Bros Grill has been getting positive attention.
"I had the lamb and chicken combo over rice with a white sauce over it. It was so great and fresh. The portions were huge and the price was great," said Melanie R., who was the first to review Halal Bros on May 5.
And Yelper Leo B. agreed, "Delicious food, great service and amazing prices! Order the lamb or chicken gyro and enjoy!"
Halal Bros Grill is open from 11 a.m.-1 a.m. daily.
Anchor Grill
712 Ninth Ave., Hell's Kitchen
Photo: Anchor grill/Yelp
Anchor Grill is a nautically themed, halal European and Mediterranean restaurant specializing in seafood and steaks. It's located at 712 Ninth Ave. (between 48th and 49th streets) in the former Zora's Cafe space in Hell's Kitchen, as we previously reported.
On the seafood side, look for dishes like Chilean sea bass with butternut squash and asparagus, or lobster ravioli with garlic and capers. Those with a heartier appetite may enjoy the filet mignon or the 12-ounce ribeye steak with bearnaise sauce and truffled parmesan fries.
The upscale eatery's starters include sliced pear and burrata with basil, and diners can round out the meal with a slice of pistachio honey cheesecake or a scoop of housemade Turkish ice cream with baklava. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Anchor Grill is earning rave reviews from Yelpers, with a current rating of five stars out of 55 reviews on the site.
Nzinga K. vouched for both the surf and turf halves of the menu: "I ordered the filet mignon and someone in my group got the Chilean sea bass. I was loving my meal and he wanted to exchange a bite of his sea bass for mine... I thought I was being a sport and did it, thinking I'm exchanging something great for just some fish. But no! His sea bass was the best fish I've ever had. I was very surprised."
"It's a small cozy little place with no more than five to six tables, but the food they are serving from that small place really packs a punch," Yelper Jawad L. wrote. "They serve really good quality food and it's halal. What more can you ask for?"
Anchor Grill is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Chickls
1045 Sixth Ave., Midtown
Photo: Marygrace A./Yelp
Chickls is a halal food truck, offering fried chicken, sandwiches and fries. While it's usually located at 1045 Sixth Ave. (between W. 39th and W. 40th streets) in Midtown, you can check their Facebook updates for its full travel schedule.
Combo meals include the four-piece deal with fried wings and legs, a roll, coleslaw and garlic sauce; or pick up a fried chicken sandwich or some boneless chicken tenders to eat on the go. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With 3.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp, Chickls is still finding its feet, but it's early days.
"We ordered the chicken strips, which were really good. Crispy and not greasy. The sauce has a nice little kick to it," wrote Yelper Lieselle B., who reviewed Chickls on January 27.
"I ordered the tenders and they are tasty! White meat with crispy breading and lots of flavor," Sen L. said. But he also advised: "Skip the fries. They were so soggy and filled with grease."
Chickls is open from 10 a.m.-5 a.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Turkuaz Restaurant
255 W. 55th St., Midtown
Photo: Turkuaz restaurant/Yelp
Turkuaz Restaurant is a halal Turkish and Mediterranean establishment that recently reopened its doors at 255 W. 55th St. in Midtown after losing its longtime location on the Upper West Side, as we previously reported.
Diners can expect to see a variety of general Mediterranean and specifically Turkish dishes on the menu -- from starters like baba ghanoush and Turkish ground beef and herb dumplings, to Albanian-style calf's liver sauteed with onions and seasoned with sumac.
Entrees include such offerings as barbecued meatballs served with rice and a vinegared carrot-cabbage mixture. And for a sweet finishing treat, baklava, milk custard and pistachio pudding are all available. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Turkuaz's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Amy F., who reviewed Turkuaz Restaurant on January 21, wrote, "Delicious! We were full after eating the small meze/cold appetizer plate. ...My friend said the bread was the best she's ever had at a restaurant."
"Excellent restaurant. Gracious service. Reasonably priced. Warm ambience and quiet enough to have a conversation," pronounced Pamela N. "Baba ghanoush was superb. So was the lamb Sultan's Delight. A real find!"
And Yelper Peter H. added: "Not too shabby! The $20 Sultan's Delight had a smooth and smoky eggplant puree and very tender chunks of lamb, but it could use a default pita accompaniment."
Turkuaz Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.