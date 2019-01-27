Hungry for sandwiches? These 3 new New York City spots have you covered

---
GFG Bakery
749 Ninth Ave., Hell's Kitchen
Photo: gfg bakery/Yelp
GFG Bakery is a bakery and Greek spot, offering sandwiches and more.
This eatery has one other location in the city and another one opening soon.
Choose between a large selection of Greek dishes, pastries, breakfast items and sandwiches. Treat yourself to the Old Fashion sandwich with roast beef, provolone, kale, cabbage, tomato, Greek yogurt and ketchup.
GFG Bakery currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Lee S., who reviewed GFG Bakery on January 19, wrote, "I go here almost religiously. I don't know of many fast-casual type places that offer traditional Greek desserts beyond just baklava."
Danny O. noted, "I grew up with a Greek grandmother and I like to think I know Greek food pretty well. GFG has some very well made pastries, and I'm a fan.."
GFG Bakery is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Compton's
30-02 14th St., Astoria
Photo: alex c./Yelp
Compton's is a spot to score sandwiches and more.
On the menu, you'll find a variety of specialty sandwiches like The Tony with prosciutto, Virginia ham, soppressata, sharp provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, fig balsamic drizzle, olive oil and oregano on a soft seeded semolina roll.
Yelp users are excited about Compton's, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews on the site.
Yelper Jon I., who was one of the first users to visit Compton's on January 10, wrote, "This is one of the best new restaurants in Astoria. This is a real sandwich deli, not the same old Boar's Head stuff you get at the corner Bodega. Everything is made fresh to order with high quality ingredients."
Compton's is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Mekelburg's Domino
319 Kent Ave., Williamsburg
photo: alicia m./yelp
Mekelburg's Domino is a bar, offering sandwiches, tapas and more.
In addition to small plates, this spot offers a selection of sandwiches including the porcetta, broccoli rabe and parmigiano sandwich, which was named "Top Ten Dishes" by The New York Times, according to its website.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp, Mekelburg's Domino has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Toral V. wrote, "The Mekmuffin is the best breakfast sandwich I've had. It has light and fluffy brioche, egg frittata, arugula, cheddar thick cut bacon and a drizzle of sriracha."
Mekelburg's Domino is open from 7 a.m.-6 a.m. on Monday, 7 a.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-4 a.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-4 a.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.