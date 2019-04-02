Hungry for sandwiches? These 5 new New York City spots have you covered

Food & Drink

Photo: Green Healthy Food Cafe/Yelp

Nothing beats sandwiches--and if you're in the mood to enjoy them in New York City, we've found a lineup of places that will excite your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some sandwiches.

Green Healthy Food Cafe




26 Cedar St., Financial District

Photo: alex s./Yelp

Green Healthy Food Cafe is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering juice and smoothies and sandwiches.

Signature sandwiches include yogurt veggie tuna, made with fresh yellow fin tuna, mixed with low-fat yogurt and diced seasonal vegetables. Or try the boneless breast of chicken, grilled with plum tomato and balsamic vinegar marinade.

Green Healthy Food Cafe currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Yan F., who reviewed Green Healthy Food Cafe on March 20, wrote, "I've had several Mealpal lunches from this place. I have also had a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich. The serving sizes are generous and the food is very good."

Green Healthy Food Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Charley's Philly Steaks




30-11 Stratton St., Flushing

Photo: sarah c./Yelp

Charley's Philly Steaks is a spot to score cheesesteaks and more. It also has several locations in Ohio.

In addition to the chicken and steak sandwiches, you'll find grilled deli sandwiches, like The Italian Deluxe, with turkey, ham, pepperoni and provolone. Add a side of loaded fries.

Charley's Philly Steaks currently holds three stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Jennifer Z. wrote, "I ordered the original wings with Thai chili flavor and the Philly cheesesteak. I loved the spice and sweet flavor of the wings!"

Charley's Philly Steaks is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Glow Joe Cafe




212-35 42nd Ave., Bayside

Photo: glow joe cafe/Yelp

Glow Joe Cafe is a cafe, offering sandwiches, bagels and more.

Try the ABTA, made with avocado, bacon, tomato, arugula and specialty dressing. The Avocado Glow sandwich is a hit as well. It's made with smashed avocado, a poached egg, arugula and specialty dressing. You can even make your own salad and soups are available too.

With a four-star Yelp rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, Glow Joe Cafe has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Brandon H. wrote, "The Salmon Lover sandwich was amazing and was only $7. I'm definitely going back for their avocado sandwich."

Glow Joe Cafe is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.

Pret A Manger




1320 York Ave., Upper East Side

Photo: jasmine r./Yelp

Pret A Manger is a spot to score coffee and tea and sandwiches. It has svereal other locations.

For gluten-free foodies, the menu offers egg salad on gluten-free bread, with arugula, lemon and seasoning. The grilled chicken sandwich is served on whole grain bread, filled with crispy Niman Ranch bacon, sliced tomatoes and mesclun. French-style baguettes are baked fresh daily.

Pret A Manger's current rating of five stars out of three reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Andrew N. noted, "I visited this location during its soft opening and the first 100 customers received a free sandwich/soup, croissant and drink. There was a line out the door."

Pret A Manger is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.

Stang Thai




3019 Fort Hamilton Parkway, Windsor Terrace

photo: kanpannee p./yelp

Stang Thai is a Thai and Vietnamese spot, offering sandwiches and more.

Try the grilled pork sandwich, served with cucumber, daikon, carrot, cilantro, jalapeno, organic spring mix and special house sauce. Vegetarian options include the crispy tofu sandwich, served with veggies, spring mix and spicy mayo.

Yelp users are generally positive about Stang Thai, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of five reviews on the site.

Yelper Lyrica L., who reviewed Stang Thai on March 16, wrote, "This place is excellent and very well priced. It's my ew favorite place in the neighborhood."

Stang Thai is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
---

