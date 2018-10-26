Hungry for seafood? These 3 NYC newcomers have you covered

Claw Daddy's
31 Third Ave., Boerum Hill
Photo: claw daddy's/Yelp
Claw Daddy's is a Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood, drinks and more. It has another location on the Lower East Side.
The new addition to Boerum Hill offers a Louisiana boil with your choice of seafood (shrimp, clams, crawfish, lobster or crab), sauce (original Cajun, garlic butter and more) and sausage, corn or potato add-ins.
The restaurant also features seven different flavors of its signature drink, the adult Capri-Sun. Try the My Dawlin', which is similar to a Cosmopolitan, or the Fairytale with rose and house-made strawberry syrup. (Check out the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Claw Daddy's, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on the site.
Lorelei Y., who reviewed it on Oct. 21, wrote, "I attended the friends and family opening, and tried the oysters and fries, both of which were fantastic. The space itself is pretty spacious, and seemed to have an outdoor patio in the back."
Yelper Chuck C. wrote, "Staff was warm and welcoming. They had a DJ who set the tone for the night, which was upbeat and fun. The drink menu was on point ... The food was also pretty much perfect: the highlights for me were the chicken biscuit sandwiches and the wings."
Claw Daddy's is open from 5-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 5-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Sall Restaurant & Lounge
818 10th Ave., Hell's Kitchen
Photo: sall restaurant & lounge/Yelp
Sall Restaurant & Lounge features a diverse menu of New American and seafood cuisine along with handcrafted cocktails.
The seafood entrees include Atlantic salmon with kale and lemon beurre blanc sauce, and miso-glazed scallops with a cauliflower puree and pine nuts. For those who prefer red meat, it offers a New York strip steak with creamed kale and a burger on a toasted brioche bun. (See the full menu here.)
Sall Restaurant & Lounge is off to a promising start with four stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Robin S. wrote, "It was fantastic! The whole snapper was cooked to order and perfectly seasoned as were the scallops! The waiter was extremely pleasant and very accommodating as we had some dietary concerns."
Yelper Jordan B. wrote, "The bar is modern, with steel and white leather bar seats set along a stone countertop that runs along the front of the restaurant. The bar staff are extremely friendly and were great conversation. My friend and I had the Oyster Poutine, which was incredible."
Sall Restaurant & Lounge is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Seamore's
600 11th Ave., Hell's Kitchen
PHOTO: DEREK Z./YELP
NYC seafood chain Seamore's has opened a new location at the Gotham West Market.
Seamore's new west side location has a raw bar serving clams, oysters, poke, lobster and more. It offers both a lobster roll and a lobster mac and cheese dish, as well as blackened shrimp tacos and a poke bowl with quinoa, avocado, peanuts and more. (Read the full menu here.)
Yelpers are generally positive about Seamore's, which currently holds four stars out of 10 reviews on the site.
Michael K., who visited the eatery on July 26, wrote, "$1 oyster happy hour makes me happy, and they always serve nice oysters. The seared fish tacos are my favorite fish tacos, a great snack. The lobster roll is good. The guacamole is great."
Yelper Lindsey D. wrote, "We had a great dinner here. The service was awesome, and we ordered a bottle of wine for $38! I mentioned to the server that I had a gluten allergy and she went through every item on the menu and explained if it could be made gluten free. The server was very helpful."
Seamore's is open from noon-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.