Hungry for vegan eats? These 4 new New York City spots have you covered

Beyond Sushi
215 Mulberry St. (between Spring St. & Prince St.), SoHo
Photo: beyond sushi/Yelp
Beyond Sushi is a sushi bar, vegan and kosher spot bringing healthy, plant-based cuisine to the neighborhood.
"Our goal is to serve the SoHo community the same high-quality, fresh vegan food that we've been providing since 2012," says co-founder Tali Vaknin of the local chain's sixth location. "We tap into a whole new market of customers who have yet to try our creations."
If you are one of those who've yet to visit, come celebrate the flavors of locally-sourced, seasonal produce in a 100% vegan eatery. Sushi options include the Sweet Tree roll made with four-grain rice, avocado, roasted sweet potato, alfalfa sprouts and toasted cayenne sauce; or the La Fiesta consisting of black rice, avocado, chayote, pickled jalapeno, and topped with black bean puree, kaffir lime chips and Tomato guajillo sauce.
An assortment of rice bed salads, noodle soups and rice paper wraps are also available. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out of one review, the new location has barely gotten started.
Yelper Avishay S., who reviewed Beyond Sushi on April 23, wrote: "Great place with delicious sushi and excellent service. Had the Sweet Tree and the Spicy Mango which were excellent."
Beyond Sushi is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
Sol Sips
203 Wilson Ave. (between Stockholm St. & Stanhope St.), Bushwick
Photo: Nina R./Yelp
Sol Sips is a new vegan restaurant recently moved into Brooklyn, specializing in making plant-based food accessible to everyone.
"Twenty-one-year-old Francesca 'Sol' Chaney opened her new vegan venture on a mission to provide healthy, delicious, and convenient food to the inner-city community," reports Livekindly.
On the menu, look for a variety of vegan cafe staples such as vegan omelets, soups, juices and more. Try the Buddha Blu smoothie with blueberries, mango and lavender, the avocado mushroom melt served on turmeric chia seed flatbread, or the organic kale salad which is both soy- and gluten-free. (The full menu is available here.)
The first Yelp reviewers are generally positive about Sol Sips, which currently holds four stars out of five reviews on the site.
Yelper Mikey M., who reviewed it on April 28, wrote: "Boy, oh boy was I blown away. The service was amazing. The owner Fran and her mother Emily were so friendly."
Yelper Lea M. wrote: "So good! So healthy! Making GOOD food available in places where it isn't always. Get it, Sol Sips!!"
Sol Sips is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Mike & Dave's
120 Macdougal St., Greenwich Village
Photo: mike & dave's/Yelp
Mike & Dave's is a vegan spot, offering juice, smoothies and "nicecream" --
non-dairy soft serve.
Founded by best friends and lifelong New Yorkers, this joint wants to help you "crush those cravings in a healthy manner," the two explain on their website.
With a seasonally rotated menu, there is something for everyone at this new spot. Try the Yum Bum consisting of a banana base withblueberry, caramel, pink himalayan sea salt and coconut flakes; or the Beach Cut with a strawberry base, cherry, greek yogurt and almond butter. (Check out the current menu here.)
Mike & Dave's currently holds 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Quinn H., who reviewed Mike & Dave's on April 15, wrote: "Totally obsessed with this place! The menu is so extensive and the combinations are endless, which truly feels like a gift for someone like me who is dairy-free and usually can't enjoy healthy desserts unless I make them at home."
"I'm so glad I randomly walked by and stopped in Mike & Dave's," added Caitlyn C. "They make this non dairy "nicecream" simply from frozen fruit. It's so delicious and I can't wait to get back and try more flavors!"
Mike & Dave's is open from noon-midnight on Sunday-Thursday and noon-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Bar Verde
65 2nd Ave. (between 1st Ave. & 4th St.), East Village
Photo: bar verde/Yelp
Bar Verde is a cocktail bar and vegan spot bringing Matthew Kenney's passion for plant-based cuisine to a new Mexican/Latin concept.
Menu offerings include a variety of shareable plates as well as a full taco menu. Come try the jackfruit chimichanga, wild mushroom tamale or the spicy cauliflower taco. An extensive list of organic and sustainable tequila is also available, according to the restaurant's website, as well as organic mezcal cocktails.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 66 reviews on Yelp, Bar Verde has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Erika Q., who reviewed Bar Verde on April 25, wrote: "Breathtaking. Jaw dropping. Love in my mouth. These are words I would use to describe the food and drinks at Bar Verde."
"Lovely vegan restaurant in the East Village," noted Michael T. "Nachos were the best -- not only delicious but presented beautifully like an Easter bonnet."
Yelper Lauren B. wrote: "Absolutely phenomenal vegan Mexican. We couldn't have enjoyed our meal at Bar Verde more."
Bar Verde is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 3 p.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday, 3 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday, noon-1 a.m. on Saturday, and noon-11 p.m. on Sunday.