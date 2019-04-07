Hunt's Tomato Paste recalled for mold concerns

Select cans of Hunt's tomato paste are under recall because they may contain mold.
Six-ounce cans of "Hunt's Tomato Paste, No Salt Added" are being pulled off the shelf. The cans have an expiration date of October 16th, 2020.
Conagra Brands, Inc. says the final product could have been damaged after the canning process, creating the potential for mold.
The company says it became aware of the issue after receiving calls from consumers.
