Food & Drink

Iconic Four Seasons restaurant in Manhattan closes after 57 years

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's the end of an era on the New York City dining scene Tuesday, as the famed The Four Seasons closed its doors in Manhattan.

Investors in the iconic 57-year-old restaurant decided to pull funding due to lack of customers.

It comes less than a year after the restaurant moved to a new location on East 49th Street.

The famed eatery first opened in 1959 in the Seagram Building and was later designated as a local landmark.

It was known for creating the "power lunch" -- and it shuttered after a final lunch service.

Next month, the restaurant will auction off some items, including flatware and barstools.

----------
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citymanhattanrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
