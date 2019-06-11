Iconic Four Seasons restaurant in Manhattan closes after 57 years

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's the end of an era on the New York City dining scene Tuesday, as the famed The Four Seasons closed its doors in Manhattan.Investors in the iconic 57-year-old restaurant decided to pull funding due to lack of customers.It comes less than a year after the restaurant moved to a new location on East 49th Street.The famed eatery first opened in 1959 in the Seagram Building and was later designated as a local landmark.It was known for creating the "power lunch" -- and it shuttered after a final lunch service.Next month, the restaurant will auction off some items, including flatware and barstools.----------