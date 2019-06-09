Iconic Four Seasons restaurant in Manhattan closing after 57 years

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's the end of an era on the New York City dining scene.
The famed restaurant The Four Seasons in Manhattan will close on Tuesday.
Investors in the iconic 57-year-old restaurant decided to pull funding due to lack of customers.
Next month the restaurant will auction off some items, including flatware and barstools.
